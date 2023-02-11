Bryce Brodzinski scored two goals and Justen Close stopped 35 shots, 21 in the opening period, as the No. 1 Gophers beat host Wisconsin 4-1 on Friday night in Big Ten men's hockey after an exceptionally ragged start.

"Justen was the difference in the game tonight," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. "They could have really gotten some momentum early in the game. Our penalty kill did a decent job, but Justen was our best penalty killer."

The Gophers (21-7-1, 15-3-1 Big Ten) were badly outplayed in the first 20 minutes by the last place Badgers but led 1-0.

Logan Cooley, off a pass from fellow freshman Jimmy Snuggerud, took a turnaround shot from the lower left circle with just over four minutes left in the period and beat goalie Jared Moe on the Gophers' second shot on net.

The period ended with the Badgers (10-19, 3-16) outshooting Minnesota 21-3. Three penalties, including a five-minute major on defenseman Jackson LaCombe at 53 seconds, gave Wisconsin multiple power plays.

That major penalty on LaCombe was partly offset because 37 seconds into it Wisconsin got a two-minute interference penalty, leaving both teams one player short. That was the only Badgers penalty in the first, though, while the Gophers also had two others for tripping.

Minnesota played much better in the second, scoring twice. Snuggerud got the first goal a little over a minute in, Bryce Brodzinski the second at 8:35.

Brodzinski made it 4-0 only 1:16 into the third. Wisconsin answered 15 seconds later on Brock Caufield's goal but Close was unbeatable after that.