Saturday will provide a break for Minnesotans across the state from the coldest temperatures of the season before the chilly weather blows back in the evening.

Temperatures will bounce up to 30 degrees and winds could gust as high as 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service. By nighttime, it will drop to 2 degrees below zero with a wind chill as low as 17 below.

Then it's back to the deep freeze Sunday and Monday before another round of warmth arrives Wednesday with above-freezing temperatures possible, said Paige Marten, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Chanhassen.

On Friday,

shiver-inducing readings at 6:30 a.m. included 17 degrees below at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, 20 below in Maple Grove and Eden Prairie and 22 below zero in Stillwater, the National Weather Service said.

The coldest place in Minnesota was Itasca State Park with a reading of 38 below.

Wind-chill readings across the metro ranged from the minus 20s to the minus 30s, Marten said.

Until Friday, the lowest reading in the Twin Cities had been 14 below on Sunday.