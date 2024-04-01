Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Brooklyn Park police on Monday identified a driver they suspect of being impaired when he crashed his vehicle over the weekend and killed a passenger.

The wreck occurred about 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of N. 68th Avenue. The driver left the road and hit a tree, police said.

The driver, Lamoind P. Cunningham, 44, of Minneapolis, remained hospitalized Monday and was under arrest on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Officials have yet to disclose his condition.

His passenger, whose identity has yet to be released, died after being taken to the hospital, police said.

"During the investigation the officers discovered evidence indicating that the driver was impaired," a police statement read.

Officers collected a sample of Cunningham's blood, which is being analyzed by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Those test results are pending.



















