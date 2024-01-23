The Brooklyn Center City Council on a 3-2 vote has defeated a resolution that would have limited when police in the north metro suburb could initiate traffic stops.

Emotions were raw in the council chambers after Monday's vote, which came after a committee — formed after then-Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright in April 2021 — spent three years coming up with ways to limit situations when police could enact traffic stops and prohibit officers from asking drivers for consent to search their vehicles during a traffic stop unless there is probable cause and evidence that the motorist was linked to a crime.

Wright's mother, Katie Wright, lambasted the council after its decision.

"You guys are some sorry people, and people are going to die because you won't do the right thing," Katie Wright said, with tears flowing. "I have been fighting for three years. My son has been dead for two years and 9 months and you say no to a policy that is going to protect people."

City officials established the Community Safety and Violence Prevention Implementation Committee after fatal police shootings of Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler. Wright was killed during a traffic stop when Potter mistakenly used her gun instead of her taser and shot him. Dimock-Heisler was killed at home in 2019.

As part of a settlement with Wright's family, the city agreed to pay $3.25 million to Daunte's family and put up a memorial at the site of the fatal shooting.

The settlement also called for the city to make changes in police training and policies related to making traffic stops. The proposal would have prevented officers from stopping drivers solely for violations such as having inoperative windshield wipers, a cracked windshield, excessive window tinting, a noisy muffler, an improperly displayed or expired license plate or permit sticker, or for having broken or improperly used headlights, tail lights or turn signals.

Wright was stopped for having expired tabs and an air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror.

Before Monday's vote, Mayor April Graves said the "recommendations before us are a result of hours of research, many courageous conversations with community, staff and council, and the willingness to step into comfortable spaces."

Graves and councilmember Marquita Butler voted in favor of the resolution, but three other council members voted against it.

Before the meeting, Wright was hopeful for a positive result, and encouraged supporters to attend Monday's meeting.

"Please come stand with us and witness a City that has done so much harm to the community and to my family hopefully do the right thing and make meaningful change in which could've prevented his death and will save so many more," she wrote on Facebook.



