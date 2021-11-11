Bright Health Group saw high medical costs during the third quarter as COVID-19 patients drove more expenses and a risk adjustment problem hit premium revenue.

The Bloomington-based health insurer's medical loss ratio came in higher than expected, the company said in a Thursday morning earnings release, due to costs related toCOVID-19 as well as "a cumulative reduction in premium revenue due to an inability to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives."

In the company's second set of quarterly results since going public this summer, Bright Health posted a net loss of $297.6 million on revenue of $1.08 billion. During last year's third quarter, the company lost $59.3 million on $352 million in revenue.

On a per-share basis, the loss came to 48 cents, compared with the 18 cents per share loss expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Bright Health Group sells health insurance coverage to individuals under age 65 and seniors buying Medicare Advantage health plans.

In June, Bright Health raised $924 million in the largest-ever initial public offering by a Minnesota company. Whereas the stock initially priced at $18, shares traded down sharply when the company on Aug. 3 released disappointing financial results from its first quarter as a public company.

The stock that day closed at $8.49, off by about 22%.

The individual market business currently is the bigger business, accounting at the end of June for about 553,000 enrollees. Currently, the company sells policies to individuals and families in 11 states through government-run health insurance exchanges that were launched under the federal Affordable Care Act.

In 2022, the company plans to provide individual coverage in four more states with growth in California, Texas and two other states.

During the first half of 2021, Medicare Advantage health plans provided about 30% of the company's premium revenue; about 110,000 people were enrolled in the company's Medicare Advantage plans at the end of June. Bright Health next year will sell Medicare Advantage plans in six states.

Bright Health has plans to work as a managed care organization in state Medicaid programs, in addition to selling coverage to employers that run group health plans for workers.

This summer, the company's division for clinics called NeueHealth owned all or part of 44 primary clinics and had affiliation agreements with 87 others. Next year, Bright Health Group plans on building 20 new clinics in North Carolina and Texas.

Founded by veterans of Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, which runs the nation's largest health insurer, Bright Health is part of an industry trend where health insurers and health care providers are connected more closely in hopes of better controlling expenses.

Bright Health Group says that in different regional markets, the company will grow first with either its clinic business or its health insurance business. In Central Florida, for example, the company's health care providers already treat patients living in the Villages, the nation's largest retirement community. So, officials hope the clinic connection will create the chance to sell Medicare Advantage health insurance plans.