Bright Health Group is eliminating 99 jobs at its Bloomington headquarters amid a dramatic retreat from its fast-growing health insurance business, a strategy shift first announced last month that executives indicated Wednesday will be expanded in Florida.

Word of the job cuts came Wednesday in a notice by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

"Employee separations will occur on January 7, 2023. These employment actions are expected to be permanent," a Bright Health official wrote in a letter to state officials attached to the WARN notice.

The downsizing was not explicitly described during the company's call with investors Wednesday morning to discuss third quarter financial results, although executives talked generally about how operating costs will be trimmed with the ongoing restructuring.

During the call, chief executive Mike Mikan said the company next year would focus its business selling Medicare Advantage health plans on California only. Previously, the company said its Medicare business would continue in Florida, as well.

"As was noted on this morning's earnings call, Bright HealthCare will no longer offer ... Medicare Advantage health plans outside of California," the company said in a statement to the Star Tribune. "We are working closely with [the federal government] and state regulatory bodies to ensure we communicate with members and consumers through the proper channels."

In October, Bright Health announced it would stop selling individual and family health health plans while reducing its Medicare Advantage coverage next year — moves that will cut revenue in half and enrollment by more than 800,000 people.

Dropping out of the individual market in nine states would help conserve capital, the company said. The announcement followed a Bright Health disclosure in August saying there was "substantial doubt" the company could continue without raising more capital.

A Bright Health Group official said in March the company employed about 3,000 people before it eliminated about 150 jobs in the wake of poor financial performance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.