Residents of Beltrami County were startled Monday evening when a sudden loud explosion accompanied by a bright flash lit up the sky, according to the county's Emergency Communications Center.

Authorities speculate the flash was caused by a meteor and are following up with other agencies to investigate the unusual occurrence, which happened at about 6:40 p.m.

Most sightings initially were concentrated in Bemidji's Nymore residential district. But residents in southern Beltrami County and even neighboring counties later reported that they had witnessed, heard and felt the loud powerful boom, officials said.

County officials shared a video that was captured by a home surveillance camera of a Nymore resident in Bemidji on its Facebook page.

"This boom rattled windows, shook houses and was heard across much of southern Beltrami County," the county's Emergency Management office said.

National Weather Service officials reported no inquiries concerning the incident, and there were no concerns expressed for public safety.