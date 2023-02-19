New Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores made it clear that he likes to be aggressive. His fondness for zero blitz schemes — no deep safety, or zero help behind the pass rushers and man-to-man receiver coverage — is an example of that.

A coach can be aggressive — but it only works if his charges are doing the same.

"It's about the players," he said. "It's about their ability to execute. It's about our ability to teach and coach and put them in right positions and get them doing things we think they can execute."

It's not clear, however, that the defensive guru has the right players to fit his system or mentality. The past two seasons suggest that you can't just change the coach.

In 2021, the Vikings ranked 30th in yards allowed per game and 24th in average points allowed. This despite being second in the NFL with 51 sacks.

This season, the Vikings were 31st in yards allowed, 30th in points allowed and 22nd in sacks.

In 2021, the Vikings ran a 4-3 defense.

In 2022, they ran a 3-4.

Two different schemes, similar outcomes.

The Vikings are moving on to their third defensive coordinator in three years, and they need to move on from some players. In addition to being $23.3 million over the cap, they need to clear enough space to bring in players that fit Flores' philosophy.

"I think a lot of the players that are here are smart and can do it — smart, tough, physical," Flores said. "Guys who love to play. Team first. You need 'dirty work' guys on your team. And by that, I mean guys who are taking on double teams so somebody else makes a tackle or spilling a play so somebody else makes a tackle or batting a ball down."

The front seven needs more bite. The Vikings must decide whether to keep linebackers Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks who, combined, would save $14.5 million.

Slot corner Chandon Sullivan struggled all season. The Vikings need to upgrade there. Harrison Smith is 34 and the team could save $7.3 million by cutting him. But they might need his experience to keep the secondary organized. Does Patrick Peterson want to come back? They need corners who can play man coverage.

Flores could get more out of some players next season. But the poor results from the past two years suggest they don't have enough of the tough, smart, physical and unselfish players Flores covets.

"I'm still in the early stages of getting to know this team, but I'm looking for guys like that," he said. "Guys who, in a world where everybody wants to be the center of attention, those guys want to do what's best for the team."

Moving away from 'Rey'?

There is no formation or lineup wizardry Loons coach Adrian Heath can craft to make up for the loss of Emanuel Reynoso, one of the most creative players in MLS.

Reynoso has yet to join the Loons for training camp, a camp that opened in early January. He has been absent due to what has been described by the club as personal reasons, but MLS raised the stakes last week when it suspended Reynoso without pay for failing to report to camp. That shows the Loons are considering moving on from their star player.

We don't know what Reynoso's personal problems are, but he's letting his teammates down by not being present for training — and not allowing the club to assist with his personal issues.

If I'm Heath, I'm looking to move Reynoso and find another creative midfielder before the primary transfer window closes in April.

Three Twins to watch

The Twins opened spring training with 67 players in camp, including three I want to see the most: Christian Vazquez, Alex Kirilloff and Tyler Mahle. They are potential game-changers.

Vazquez does everything well: calls games, blocks pitches and controls the running game. His addition was overshadowed by the Carlos Correa capers, but this move will have positive consequences.

Kirilloff was one of the top-hitting prospects in baseball before wrist problems ruined his past two seasons. Now healthy, he can get back to raking. And manager Rocco Baldelli will have more flexibility with his lineups if Kirilloff can hold down a spot in the middle of the order.

Mahle was limited by shoulder inflammation last season after joining the Twins before the trade deadline. If he can return to his inning-eating ways, he could be the stalwart of the rotation.

... AND TWO PREDICTIONS ...

Wild moves coming

Wild GM Bill Guerin will not stand pat before the NHL trade deadline. He will either add scoring or size to the roster to boost a playoff push, or add a big expiring contract in hopes of getting a prospect or draft pick tossed in the deal.

Title time for Gophers?

The Gophers women's hockey team will step up when the stakes are raised and win the WCHA Final Faceoff for the first time since 2017-18.