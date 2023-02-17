Brian Flores said he came to Minnesota to grow. Just don't expect the new Vikings defensive coordinator to put down roots.

In fact, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said he knows the best-case scenario in this big-name hire features O'Connell back in front of the cameras introducing another defensive coordinator about this time next year.

That likely would mean the 41-year-old Flores, a Bill Belichick disciple and former Dolphins head coach, was a smashing, zero-blitz-crazed success in 2023 and will be heading elsewhere to restart a potentially promising head coaching career that was unfairly snuffed out by Miami owner Stephen Ross after back-to-back winning seasons in 2020-21.

Knowing that's a realistic expectation assuming the Vikings can match some younger, faster personnel with Flores' aggressive, totally-anti-Ed-Donatell mentality, O'Connell said part of the interview process involved him getting comfortable with knowing Flores is comfortable identifying and grooming a strong in-house candidate to replace him sooner than later, if necessary.

Sounds like Flores passed that part of the exam.

He said during his introductory news conference Wednesday that he's "a teacher" at heart. Just like his wife, Jenny, a Spanish teacher. Together, they're always discussing new teaching methods, starting with how to raise daughter Liliana, 6, and sons Miles, 10, and Max, 9, and including Jenny's students and Brian's players and up-and-coming position coaches.

"I've always tried to help younger coaches to basically improve and get better," Flores said when asked if he'll designate an heir apparent after the defensive staff is finalized. "[I say] 'Here are some things you can get better at. If your goals are to do this, here are some of things you should be doing.' That won't change."

As for who that heir apparent will be, well, it's still too early to tell. Flores still has a ways to go to finalize his defensive staff.

"We're really early in the process," he said. "I've talked to all the coaches on the staff and have had a lot of great conversations. … Conversations are ongoing."

For Flores to become a serious head coaching candidate in 2024, the Vikings probably need to return to the playoffs while the defense most definitely needs to make dramatic improvements after finishing 31st in yards allowed and tied for third-worst in points allowed.

O'Connell sounds hopeful of keeping Flores beyond next season, but he also knows how the game's revolving doors work, having been a successful product of Sean McVay's coaching tree.

McVay was hired as Rams coach in 2017. Now heading into his seventh season, he's on his third defensive coordinator, just hired his fourth offensive coordinator and is looking for his fourth special teams coordinator.

Four former McVay assistants — offensive coordinators O'Connell and Matt LaFleur, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor — are now NFL head coaches. LaFleur went to Tennessee as offensive coordinator for one year before joining the Packers. Taylor went directly to Cincinnati as head coach while Staley went directly to the Chargers after only one season under McVay.

The reigning NFC champion Eagles now have to deal with coach pilfering. They lost two coordinators to head coaching openings. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen went to Indianapolis while defensive coordinator and former Vikings assistant Jonathan Gannon went to Arizona after a search that included Flores.

Flores was still in the running for the Cardinals job when he said his gut told him to choose growth in Minnesota rather than control in Arizona.

As for the near future, well …

"I'm where my feet are," Flores said. "I'm very excited to be here. I think any other opportunities that may present themselves in the future, we'll cross that bridge when we get to it. Obviously, I have goals and things that I would like to accomplish in the future, but those can change.

"I'm happy right now in Minnesota, I really am. I'm happy here with Kevin, and this opportunity is something that I'm overjoyed to be a part of this organization. We'll see what happens in the future. But as far as always trying to help others improve, that's always happening. Players, coaches, anyone I'm around — my kids, their friends, whoever — I'm always trying to help others."