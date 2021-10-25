Fresh off her widely raved-about appearance on "Saturday Night Live" this past weekend, Brandi Carlile has announced her first batch of summer 2022 tour dates, including her first arena-headlining appearance in the Twin Cities — long one of her top markets.

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter of "The Joke" and "Wherever Is Your Heart" fame will take over Xcel Energy Center on July 30 with fellow AAA (adult-alternative) radio favorites Lake Street Dive as openers along with Oakland, Calif. gospel-rocker Celisse.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster at prices not yet available. Carlile is requiring all attendees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results to get into the concert.

Last seen in town playing a three-night stand to mark the grand-opening of the Fillmore Minneapolis in early 2020, Carlile and her twin-brother accomplices Phil and Tim Hanseroth have worked their way up over the past decade from the 400 Barm Varsity Theater, Cabooze and First Avenue to headlining the Basilica Block Party and Minnesota State Fair grandstand in recent years.

The Seattle area singer is earning another round of strong critical raves for her latest album, "In These Silent Days." That's in addition to the recent success of her New York Times best-selling memoir, "Broken Horses." Some of her other assorted tour dates confirmed so far for 2022 include two-night stands at Red Rocks Amphitheater (Sept. 9-10) and a Madison Square Garden show (Oct. 22).