Four days of hockey have played down to two games and four teams. We'll determine champions Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center, starting in less than an hour.

The action begins at noon, when St. Cloud Cathedral takes on Hermantown for the Class 1A championship. We'll know soon enough about the health of Hermantown senior defenseman and team leader William Esterbrooks, who missed a large portion of the semifinal against Mahtomedi. Coach Patrick Andrews called it an upper-body injury and called Esterbrooks "our heart and soul" and "our psycho competitor."

St. Cloud Cathedral counts on junior John Hirschfeld, whose 81 points lead the team. He scored his 26th and 27th goals of the season Friday, including the one that won the game in overtime His coach indicated he'll show up ready.

"Yesterday, I had to tell him, 'You can't work this hard in practice, because we have the state semifinal tomorrow.' Which, as a coach, that's a great problem to have," coach Robbie stocker said. "And we've got a lot of guys like that on this team, which is probably why we've been so resilient with whatever adversity has been thrown at us this season."

Hermantown is making its 14th state tournament appearance in the past 15 years and its 19th overall. St. Cloud Cathedral is in its ninth appearance overall and its second in a row.

The Class 2A championship game, pitting perennial power Edina and first-time state tournament team Chanhassen, is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Edina is as familiar as tournament teams get. The Hornets will be playing for their 15th state championship, including three won by Edina East in 1974, '78 and '79.

Chanhassen is aiming to become the first team since 2004 to win a state title on its first trip to state. Centennial pulled it off in 2004.

