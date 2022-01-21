Several Batches Of Snow The Next Few Days

Loop above goes from 6 PM Friday to 6 PM Sunday.

As we head through the next few days, we are going to be watching three different rounds of snow moving through the region. The first is occurring late Friday into Friday Night and should be mainly done by sunrise Saturday. The second moves in late Saturday into Saturday Night. The third moves in late Sunday into Sunday Night. The first two rounds look to bring about an inch or so of snow each to the metro, with the potential of 1-3" with the late Sunday/Sunday night round.

By Monday morning some of the heaviest accumulated snow will be in western Wisconsin where some 6"+ totals are possible. In the metro, we can expect 3-6" of snow throughout the weekend.

_______________________________________________

Weekend Weather Outlook

Most of the day Saturday in the Twin Cities will be quiet, but we will see increasing clouds ahead of that snow chance moving in toward the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures won't budge much throughout the day, staying in the upper single digits to low teens.

Looking statewide, we watch any lingering snow showers from Friday Night quickly moving out into Saturday, but we watch that next snow chance start moving into western Minnesota during the mid/late afternoon hours. Highs will be below zero across portions of northern Minnesota, and in the single digits and teens elsewhere.

On Sunday we will be watching that third batch of snow for the weekend moving in as we head late in the day into the overnight hours. It'll be another cold day - even though most locations will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday - with highs mainly in the single digits and teens.

_______________________________________________

Up And (Lots Of) Down Temperatures

We get a one-day warm-up as we head into the beginning of the workweek, with a high of 20F expected Monday. However, that high is still below average! And from there highs drop off the cliff again, barely making it above zero Tuesday before starting our climb back out of the freezer once again.

_______________________________________________

Fear of Alberta Clippers? Not So Much

By Paul Douglas

Every morning I fall out of bed and limp over to my smartphone to make sure the world hasn't blown up, hoping the last 2 years was an especially vivid nightmare.

I alternate between tolerating and embracing winter. But others have a very real fear of Old Man Winter. "Cryophobia" is fear of the cold. "Chionophobia" is a fear of snow, especially driving on snow. Paul Simon summed it up brilliantly in his hit tune "Slip, Slidin' Away". "Phobophobia" is a fear of phobias. I think I suffer from that.

Nothing to fear in the weather department: just two more Alberta Clippers by midday Monday. Models hint at another 1-2" this evening, with a powdery burst of 1-3" late Sunday into Monday morning. Dribs and drabs of snow, but all this cold air is keeping the biggest, beefiest storms south of Minnesota until further notice.

I see moderately cold air into early February, but no prolonged visitation from the "Polar Vortex"; no week after week of subzero fun. We're having a real winter this year. Imagine that.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Some sun, 1-2" tonight. Wake up 8. High 13. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Early sun, another 1-3" late PM. Wake up -1. High 18. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Clearing skies, falling temperatures. Wake up 16. High 17. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 15-25 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and delightful. Wake up -11. High 0. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine, invigorating. Wake up -16. High 10. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A bit milder, few flurries. Wake up 20. High 30. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Wake up 13. High 17. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind N 10-15 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

January 22nd

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 24 minutes, and 28 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 10 seconds

*When Do We See 9.5 Hours Of Daylight: January 25th (9 hours, 31 minutes, 15 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 7:30 AM: February 3rd (7:30 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 5:30 PM: February 8th (5:31 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

January 22nd

1982: The Twin Cities receive 21.1 inches of snow, with a total of nearly 40 inches on the ground.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Saturday, a couple of batches of snow will move through the upper Midwest to Great Lakes. Some rain and snow will be possible in Arizona and New Mexico. With a frontal boundary nearby, showers and storms will be possible across Florida.

Several inches of snow will be possible from the Rockies to the upper Midwest and even in the Mid-Atlantic over the next few days. Some of the heaviest will be downwind of the Great Lakes due to lake effect snow.

_______________________________________________

The Texas Electric Grid Failure Was a Warm-up

More from Texas Monthly: "Anthony Mecke had drifted to sleep in the break room when a loud knock roused him at 1:23 a.m. "We just got the call," a coworker said. Mecke, a moonfaced 45-year-old, is the manager of systems operation training at CPS Energy, the city-owned electricity provider that serves San Antonio. He started at the company not long after high school, working at one point as a cable splicer, a job he performed in hot tunnels beneath the sidewalks of San Antonio. He thought he'd seen it all. But when he hustled from the break room, where he'd sneaked in a power nap after an all-day shift, into the company's cavernous control room, housed in a tornado-proof building on the city's East Side, what he witnessed unsettled him."

Shell's Massive Carbon Capture Plant Is Emitting More Than It's Capturing

More from VICE: "A first-of-its-kind "green" Shell facility in Alberta is emitting more greenhouse gases than it's capturing, throwing into question whether taxpayers should be funding it, a new report has found. Shell's Quest carbon capture and storage facility in the Alberta tarsands captured 5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide at its hydrogen-producing plant in its Scotford complex between 2015 and 2019. But a new report from human rights organization Global Witness found the hydrogen plant emitted 7.5 million tonnes of greenhouse gases in the same timeframe—including methane, which has 80 times the warming power of carbon during its first 20 years in the atmosphere, and accounts for about a quarter of man-made warming today."

Bill Gates, John Kerry stress 'urgent' need for businesses to join climate fight

More from CNBC: "Bill Gates has stressed the urgent need for businesses to step up and invest in emerging green technologies as the fight against climate change intensifies. Speaking via videoconference at The Davos Agenda virtual event Wednesday, Gates said the support and investment of the private sector was needed to make the new technologies more widely available. Environmentally-friendly developments in areas such as green hydrogen, direct air capture and clean aviation fuel already exist, but businesses need to both help build — and become customers of — such products to make them more affordable, he said."

_______________________________________________

- D.J. Kayser

- D.J. Kayser