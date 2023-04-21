Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Police have identified the body recovered this week from the St. Croix River as a Hudson man who has been missing since early March. Hai Quoc Nguyen, 31, had been missing since March 3.

The identification comes after the Hudson Police Department responded to reports of a body in the water at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. It did not disclose a cause of death.

Nguyen was a "bright and engaging young man" who spoke six languages fluently and was well known in the community, according to a Facebook post by the New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce.

Nguyen would often attend the chamber's events, and the organization reported its sadness over the loss.

"Hai loved the chamber and we loved him. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time," the chamber wrote.

In a reply to the post, Alexa Ashley Hynek recalled going to New Richmond High School with Nguyen, who played saxophone. She said he was a talented musician.

"Hai was wonderfully kind and helpful," Hynek said. "It's a sad loss for the community."

Other commenters lamented his loss, many describing him as a friendly person who would always wave and say hello.

Nguyen was last seen driving in Hudson on March 3 around 9:25 p.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension. His vehicle was later found abandoned in Hudson with his personal belongings inside.

The recovery means 18-year-old D'Andrea Sanvig, who reportedly fell into the St. Croix River near Taylors Falls on April 12, is still missing.