DULUTH – Searchers have recovered the body of one of two canoeists from New Ulm, Minn., who have been missing on the Minong Flowage in northwestern Wisconsin since late October.

Ryan J. Busch, 26, was found Wednesday in Serenity Bay, according to Douglas County, Wis., Sheriff Matt Izzard. The search continues for Andrew T. DeRock, 27. The two, who had been camping in the area, were last known to be canoeing on Oct. 28 and were reported missing in the early hours of the next day when family members located their capsized canoe.

The weeks-long search has included the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and volunteer fire departments from Gordon, Wascott and Sawyer County.