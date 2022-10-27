When the COVID pandemic shuttered the Department of Natural Resources' program to teach Minnesotans how to hunt deer in 2020, outreach specialists adapted and produced an 11-part web series, covering topics like finding the correct firearm to scouting locations to field-dressing a whitetail.

They also hit upon an opportunity to leverage the voices of authority within the agency and across Minnesota and broaden the topics beyond hunting and fishing, even if they remain among the most popular.

"This became a great opportunity for us to grow our outreach with people across the state," said Benji Kohn, DNR mentor network coordinator and a familiar face in the Minnesota Outdoor Skills & Stewardship series of webinars.

Every Wednesday, sources of knowledge have weighed in, for example, on birding on the North Shore, on winter camping, on foraging, or on darkhouse spearing. They've taken up the forest lives of the mysterious fisher and declines in its habitat, and muskie management and stocking.

Just this week, the focus was on tundra swans and their massive showing during migration in the Mississippi River Flyway, with thousands resting and regrouping in the backwaters between places like Alma, Wis., and Brownsville, Minn. Next week is a well-timed program on best practices for preserving harvested game and fish. Later, on Nov. 16, a webinar will spotlight the rising popularity of wildlife photography at the state's national wildlife refuges. As many as 250 people are signed up to attend so far.

Like the tundras, Kohn and DNR colleagues like James Burnham and Kraig Kiger have the series content dialed into the season. Burnham coordinates hunter and angler recruitment programs, and Kiger, shooting sports.

Winter promises a full slate, too. Knowing the popularity of ice fishing, the series will take up sturgeon fishing in that context, following previous webinars about the distinctive species' management and how to fish them. A webinar on river fishing for smallmouth bass that included research on how they migrate and their ecology was "one of our best," Kohn said. The overall approach is by design.

"It is nice to have [expertise]," he added. "It is one of the things that we can bring to the table."

The webinars are foundational to the DNR's ongoing R3 efforts — to recruit, retain and reactivate Minnesotans around all things outdoors. Kohn said survey results show overall that the series is getting return visitors while also attracting newcomers.

"I update our recorded views quarterly and you can tell people are continuing to find value in the recordings several months after the live shows," Kohn said. The videos are archived among other DNR content on the agency's YouTube channel, which has nearly 17,000 subscribers.

Kohn would like to see that number increase. The winter slate, which still is getting solidified, figures to perk up interest and an opportunity to learn.

In addition to fishing sturgeon, programming beginning in December and through mid-February will take up winter hare hunting; dog sledding; ice fishing for trout and burbot; and guidance on puppy training, among others. (Learn more online about the series at bit.ly/outskills.)

"We are still reaching new people," Kohn said.

Upcoming webinars (more details, signup here)

Nov. 2: Preserving your fish or game harvest

Nov. 9: Fat bikes for winter

Nov. 16: The art of wildlife photography

Nov. 23: State parks opportunities

Nov. 30: Fishing for northern pike

Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified a tundra swan in the lead image.