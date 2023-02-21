Biggest Metro Snowstorm Since 2010?

Top 20 + Snowfalls in the Twin Cities: 1884-2023

Below, we have listed the 24 largest snowfall events on record in the Twin Cities, using data back to 1884. To qualify, any snowfall total must have been caused by the same weather system—for instance a surface cyclone (or "low-pressure system"). If the snow stops, but the same feature is influencing the weather, and the snow starts up again, that's all one event. If the snow falls on one day because of one system, then takes a short break and falls again the next day because of a different system, that would be two events. Duration About a quarter of these snowstorms occurred either during one observation day or within a 24-hour period that overlapped two observation days. The remainder extended for over 24 hours, and 10 of the entries covered three or more calendar days. During multi-day snowstorms, it is common to find multiple waves or "phases" of accumulating snow, as surges of moisture and energy rotate around the parent weather system.

See more from the Climate Office HERE:

MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY

Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive this afternoon, moving from west to east, and tapering off early Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25 inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms. The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, and a Blizzard Warning was issued for several counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to near 50 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY

WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by an additional 14 to 19 inches Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. For the entire storm, total accumulations will range from 18 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph by Wednesday.

WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially late Wednesday into Thursday.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet deep.

Major Winter Storm PM Tuesday - Thursday

This will be an extremely busy forecast period as a major winter storm unfolds across the region Tuesday - Thursday. Heavy snow and strong winds could cause major issues across much of the region. The worst of the storm moves in PM Wednesday through Thursday. Driving could be near impossible across the region as this 2nd wave moves through.

Snowfall Potential

Snowfall tallies across much of central and southern Minnesota will be quite impressive to say the least. It appears that widespread 10" to 20" amounts will be likely, including the Twin Cities metro. This could be the biggest storm that the metro has seen since December 2010.

Winter Storm Severity Index

According to NOAA, this storm will likely have major to extreme impacts across much of the southern half of the state, including the Twin Cities metro. Take this storm seriously.

Round #1 Snow

This first round will drop anywhere from 4" to 8" of snow from PM Tuesday to AM Wednesday. This will be the "lighter" round of snow, but will be capable of travel disruptions. If you can, try to get this first of snow cleared before the next round moves in Wednesday and Thursday.

Round #2 Snow

The 2nd round of snow will develop Wednesday through Thursday. This will be the heaviest snow with the most wind and it will be the most impactful. Additional 10" to 15" amounts will be likely. This could be a life-threatening event, so take this one seriously.

Extreme Winds

Strong wind gusts in excess of 40mph will create widespread blowing snow and white-out conditions. This will create very dangerous travel conditions, while will be near impossible and possibly life-threatening.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next several days shows cooler weather now in place through the rest of the week. This will allow the snow to become lighter and fluffier, meaning that blowing and drifting snow will be a big issue. It looks like we'll see a gradual warming trend as we head through the weekend and into next week. The last full week of February could feature readings back in the 30s.

Snow Depth

As of Sunday, February 19th, the MSP Airport still had 4" of snow on the ground, which is much lower than it was before last Tuesday's rain. There is still nearly 1ft to 2ft of snow across parts of northern Minnesota, Wisconsin and the UP of Michigan.

Seasonal Snowfall

Taking a look at snowfall since July 1st, many locations have seen above average amounts so far this season, but folks from near Sioux Falls to the Twin Cities and towards Duluth are nearly 15" to 25" above average this month. 55.6" of snow has fallen at the MSP Airport, which is the 11th snowiest start to any season on record.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Tuesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Tuesday, February 21st will be cooler with highs only warming into the lower 20s. We may see a little sunshine in the morning before clouds increase and our snow moves in from the west. The afternoon and evening commute could be a little slow along and south of the I-94 corridor.

Weather Outlook on Tuesday

Temps across the region on Tuesday will be nearly -10F to -15F cooler than average with readings only warming into the 10s and 20s across much of the state. Some locations in the northwestern corner of the state will only warm into the single digits.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities through the day Tuesday shows temps starting around 10F in the morning and then only warming to around 20F in the afternoon. Clouds will thicken up in the morning with snow developing through the afternoon. Note that the afternoon/evening commute will be a little on the slow side, especially along and south of the I-94 corridor. Winds won't be terribly strong on Tuesday, but they will be increasing through midweek.

Hourly Feels Like Temps

It'll be a little chilly Tuesday morning with feels like temps around 0F. It'll be a little warmer in the afternoon, but feels like temps in the teens won't be too warm.

Weather Outlook

Weather conditions will be very active in the Central US this week with a clipper system moving through northern Minnesota on Monday. The bigger story will be the large and impactful storm system PM Tuesday to PM Thursday across the Midwest. Areas of very heavy snow and wind will be possible, which will likely cause major travel issues this week.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

After a very mild weekend, temps will be much cooler with readings in the 10s and 20s. Heavy snow and strong winds will make for a very active last full week of February 2023.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The week ahead will be quite busy with several snow chances. Late Tuesday into AM Wednesday our first round of accumulating snow arrives, but the heavier band arrives PM Wednesday into Thursday. Total accumulations could exceed 12" in the metro with strong winds and blowing snow. It'll be a colder end of week with temps only warming into the 10s, which will be much cooler than average.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temperatures lingering across the Western US. Meanwhile, the Southern US will warm to above average levels.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across much the Western US and across the Midwest/Great Lakes.

Biggest Metro Snowstorm Since 2010?

By Paul Douglas

"The only thing we have to fear is fear itself" said FDR in 1933. I can't prove it but I suspect he was talking about February in Minnesota, which, much like lutefisk and duck duck gray duck, is an acquired taste.

This may turn out to be the biggest snowstorm since December 10-11, 2010, when 17.1" snow piled up at MSP, deflating the Metrodome and hopes for an early spring.

Plowable snow is likely this afternoon and tonight, probably 4-7". A stronger surge of snow comes Thursday as low pressure tracks to our south, when another 10"+ may pile up.

NOAA predicts a "Category 5" winter storm for the MSP metro Thursday, which means extremely dangerous or impossible driving conditions, and extensive and widespread closures. Good times.

Bottom line: by the time snow winds down Thursday night most of us will have 10-20" in our yards. A few spots may enjoy more than 20". Expect hefty drifts. I wouldn't dream of driving or flying on Thursday.

30s return next week - if that's any consolation? Snow lovers: soak it up!

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Plowable snow. 4-7" PM hours. Winds: SE 10-15. High: 21.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Snow likely. Winds: ENE 5-15. Low: 19.

WEDNESDAY: Snow gets heavier Wednesday night. Winds: NE 15-35. High: 23.

THURSDAY: Near-blizzard conditions. Heavy snow. Winds: N 15-35. Wake-up: 11. High: 15.

FRIDAY: 10-20" totals. Some sun, less wind. Winds: SW 3-8. Wake-up: -4. High: 12.

SATURDAY: Tolerable. Few flakes. Winds: SW 15-20. Wake-up: 3. High: 21.

SUNDAY: Cold start, then late-day thaw. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 2. High: 34.

MONDAY: Periods of rain possible. Winds: N 15-25. Wake-up: 32. High: 36.

This Day in Weather History

February 21st

1965: Strong winds occur, reaching speeds of up to 45 mph in the Twin Cities.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

February 21st

Average High: 31F (Record: 62F set in 2017)

Average Low: 15F (Record: -21F set in 1873)

Record Rainfall: 0.82" set in 1882

Record Snowfall: 5.5" set in 1962

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

February 21st

Sunrise: 7:03am

Sunset: 5:49pm

Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 45 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +3 Minutes & 00 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 2 hour & 7 minutes

Moon Phase for February 21st at Midnight

2.0 Day Since New Moon

National High Temps on Tuesday

Temperatures on Tuesday will be very mild across much of the southern and southeastern US with readings nearly +10F to +25F above average for many locations. Note that widespread record warmth will be likely in the Southern/Southeastern US several days here through the end of the month.

National Weather Outlook Tuesday

The weather outlook for Tuesday shows much more active weather developing in the Western US with areas of heavy snow. This storm will go on to produce very heavy snow across the Midwest and Great Lakes this week as well.

National Weather Outlook

A very large and impactful storm system will take shape in the Western US through midweek with widespread and heavy snowfall across parts of the Western US and Midwest. Strong winds could blizzard conditions across a wide area.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier amounts across the Western US and especially in the high elevations. We'll also see areas of heavier precipitation in the Central US, where strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible along with heavy snow.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), heavy snow will be found across much of the high elevations in the Western US. Parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes will be dealing with heavy snow this week.

Climate Stories

"Before and after: New photos show remarkable recovery at California's most beleaguered reservoir"

"California's drought-stricken reservoirs have seen a remarkable recovery after a barrage of storms lashed the state last month. Officials say it's a much-needed improvement after hovering at critically low levels for the past several years. Lake Oroville, California's most beleaguered and second-largest reservoir, saw a huge boost after the climate change-fueled megadrought sucked away nearly all of its water supply. Before-and-after photos show incredible improvement at the reservoir, which as of this week stood at 115% of the historical average for the date — a notable jump from just 61% in February 2021 and 77% in 2022. The before images show a "bathtub ring" of dirt around the edge of the lake, marking how far the water levels had fallen. By late January, the after images showed the bathtub ring was underwater once again."

See more from CNN HERE:

"Disrupted polar vortex brings sudden stratospheric warming in February 2023"

"Don't look now, but interesting atmospheric happenings are occurring high above the Arctic. After reaching near-record lows in early January, temperatures in the Arctic stratosphere—the layer of the atmosphere above the troposphere, where we all live—are rapidly rising due to what's known as a sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event. Over the next several days, the stratospheric polar vortex—a band of strong westerly winds that forms each winter in the stratosphere between 10 and 30 miles above the North Pole—will be knocked clear off its lofty throne at the top of the world, and stratospheric temperatures will continue to rise. This will be the fourth such event in the last six years, a frequency that matches what we've seen over more than six decades of stratospheric observations. What the disruption will mean for weather down here in the troposphere is still uncertain, but sometimes these events lead to extreme cold air outbreaks in the mid-latitudes of the United States."

See more from NOAA HERE:

"75 Years Ago, a Renowned Astronomer Discovered the Weirdest Moon in the Solar System"

"Imagine a tiny dusty moon, about one-seventh the size of our planet's, with polygonal topographical features extending for hundreds of miles, and cliffs taller than any you'd find anywhere on Earth. This tiny celestial ball orbits the sideways planet Uranus. That moon, Miranda, the smallest of Uranus' major moons — just 235 km across — was discovered 75 years ago, today. Uranus is a weird planet for more reasons than just its name, which is the name of the Greek deity of the sky. It is the only planet in the Solar System that lies on a rotational axis that is almost perpendicular to its orbital plane, so it orbits the sun on its side. The planet's satellites and rings are all oriented sideways too, so to make matters stranger, extreme seasonality is the norm. It also, true to its name, smells like farts. Uranus is perhaps the most unusual planet in our Solar System — and Miranda may be the Solar System's strangest moon."

See more from Inverse HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX