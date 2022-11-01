Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten): Down 21-16 early in fourth quarter at Penn State, Buckeyes scored four touchdowns in a 6-minute span to win 44-31. They visit last-place Northwestern next.

2. Michigan (8-0, 5-0): Wolverines trailed Michigan State 7-3 early before scoring the final 26 points and holding the ball for 40 minutes in a 29-7 win.

3. Illinois (7-1, 4-1): Chase Brown (nation's-best 1,208 rushing yards) and a top scoring defense (8.9 points allowed per game) have Fighting Illini on a six-game winning streak.

4. Penn State (6-2, 3-2): Nittany Lions have allowed a combined 85 points in losses to Ohio State and Michigan.

5. Maryland (6-2, 3-2): Terrapins, idle last week, will get a stiff cross-division test at Wisconsin.

6. Wisconsin (4-4, 2-3): Jim Leonhard's coaching audition continues with visit from Maryland before closing season with Iowa, Nebraska and the Gophers.

7. Purdue (5-3, 3-2): Boilermakers await visit from Iowa, a team they've defeated in four of the past five seasons.

8. Gophers (5-3, 2-3): Running game, defense easily took care of Rutgers. They might need more from passing game in visit to Nebraska.

9. Iowa (4-4, 2-3): Hawkeyes scored on all four of their first-half possessions in 33-13 win over Northwestern.

10. Nebraska (3-54, 2-3): Four turnovers doomed Huskers in 26-9 loss to Illinois. QB Casey Thompson (hand) left game in second quarter.

11. Rutgers (4-4, 1-4): A visit to Michigan might not be the best elixir for a Scarlet Knights team that just lost 31-0 to the Gophers.

12. Indiana (3-5, 1-4): Hoosiers, idle last week, will try to end a five-game skid when Penn State visits.

13. Michigan State (3-5, 1-4): Whether provoked or not, 10 Spartans punching one Wolverine in postgame melee in the tunnel wasn't a good look.

14. Northwestern (1-7, 1-4): Wildcats have lost seven straight and rushed for only 18 yards in loss to Iowa.