1. Ohio State (2-0)

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s big game — 7 catches, 184 yards, 3 TDs — enabled Buckeyes to pull away from Arkansas State.

2. Michigan (2-0)

Wolverines have outscored opponents 107-17.

3. Penn State (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Saturday's visit to Auburn will reveal a lot about Nittany Lions.

4. Michigan State (2-0)

Prepped for trip to Washington by routing Akron 52-0.

5. Gophers (2-0)

Last remaining unbeaten West team, but schedule so far is Charmin-soft.

6. Purdue (2-0, 0-1)

WR Charlie Jones (143 yards per game) ranks fourth nationally.

7. Maryland (2-0)

QB Taulia Tagovailoa ranks fifth nationally in completion percentage (78.5%).

8. Wisconsin (1-1)

Mistakes torpedoed Badgers in loss to Washington State.

9. Iowa (1-1)

How long can the Hawkeyes stick with struggling QB Spencer Petras?

10. Indiana (2-0, 1-0)

Hoosiers trailed Idaho 10-0 at halftime before rallying.

11. Illinois (2-1, 0-1)

Illini impressive in 24-3 win over Virginia.

12. Rutgers (2-0)

Highly recruited QB Gavin Wimsatt got his first start vs. Wagner.

13. Northwestern (1-1, 1-0)

RB Evan Hull had 278 yards from scrimmage in loss to Duke.

14. Nebraska (1-2, 0-1)

Loss to Georgia Southern was last straw for coach Scott Frost.