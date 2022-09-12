1. Ohio State (2-0)
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s big game — 7 catches, 184 yards, 3 TDs — enabled Buckeyes to pull away from Arkansas State.
2. Michigan (2-0)
Wolverines have outscored opponents 107-17.
3. Penn State (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten)
Saturday's visit to Auburn will reveal a lot about Nittany Lions.
4. Michigan State (2-0)
Prepped for trip to Washington by routing Akron 52-0.
5. Gophers (2-0)
Last remaining unbeaten West team, but schedule so far is Charmin-soft.
6. Purdue (2-0, 0-1)
WR Charlie Jones (143 yards per game) ranks fourth nationally.
7. Maryland (2-0)
QB Taulia Tagovailoa ranks fifth nationally in completion percentage (78.5%).
8. Wisconsin (1-1)
Mistakes torpedoed Badgers in loss to Washington State.
9. Iowa (1-1)
How long can the Hawkeyes stick with struggling QB Spencer Petras?
10. Indiana (2-0, 1-0)
Hoosiers trailed Idaho 10-0 at halftime before rallying.
11. Illinois (2-1, 0-1)
Illini impressive in 24-3 win over Virginia.
12. Rutgers (2-0)
Highly recruited QB Gavin Wimsatt got his first start vs. Wagner.
13. Northwestern (1-1, 1-0)
RB Evan Hull had 278 yards from scrimmage in loss to Duke.
14. Nebraska (1-2, 0-1)
Loss to Georgia Southern was last straw for coach Scott Frost.