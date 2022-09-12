Up next: Colorado

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Huntington Bank Stadium, ESPN2, 100.3-FM

The skinny: The Buffaloes, a team the Gophers beat 30-0 last year in Boulder, fell to 0-2 on Saturday with a 41-10 loss at Air Force, a game in which they gave up 435 rushing yards to the Falcons and mustered only 162 total yards. Coupled with a 38-13 opening loss to TCU, Colorado has been outscored 79-23. The Buffaloes are allowing 355 rushing yards per game, the most in FBS.

"We have a tremendous amount of work to do,'' Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said. "We've got to find some rhythm offensively at some point. We've got to get going there. … We're really at the bottom and we're trying to work our way back up right now.''

Former Gophers offensive coordinator Mike Sanford is in his first year as Colorado's OC, and the Buffaloes already have made a quarterback switch. They started J.T. Shrout against Air Force in place of Brendon Lewis, who passed for 78 yards in the opener. Shrout, too, struggled to move the offense, going 5-for-12 for 51 yards with an interception.