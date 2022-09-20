1. Ohio State (3-0)

Holy Toledo! Twelve possessions, 11 touchdowns for Buckeyes in 77-21 romp over Rockets.

2. Michigan (3-0)

Wolverines have outscored opponents 166-17. Visit from Maryland should offer more resistance.

3. Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

True freshman RB Nick Singleton led 41-12 rout of Auburn by rushing 10 times for 124 yards and two TDs.

4. Gophers (3-0)

Bellwether game for Gophers at Michigan State. Can they win without Chris Autman-Bell?

5. Michigan State (2-1)

Pass defense leaky (397 yards, four TDs allowed) in 39-28 loss at Washington.

6. Wisconsin (2-1)

Badgers amass 595 yards in 66-7 romp over New Mexico State.

7. Maryland (3-0)

Fourth-quarter interception helps Terps turn back SMU in 34-27 win.

8. Iowa (2-1)

Behind RB Kaleb Johnson (seven carries, 107 yards, two TDs), Hawkeyes offense comes alive in 27-0 win over Nevada.

9. Indiana (3-0, 1-0)

Hoosiers have rallied from second-half deficits in all three wins.

10. Purdue (1-2, 0-1)

Boilermakers give up winning TD pass with seven seconds left in 32-29 loss at Syracuse.

11. Rutgers (3-0)

Victory over Temple gave Coach Greg Schiano a school-record 79th win at Rutgers, passing Frank Burns (no, not Ferret Face; a different Frank Burns).

12. Illinois (2-1, 0-1)

Fighting Illini were idle Saturday, play Chattanooga on Thursday.

13. Northwestern (1-2, 1-0)

QB Ryan Hilinski threw two picks, lost key fumble in loss Southern Illinois.

14. Nebraska (1-3, 0-1)

Hammered 49-14 at home by Oklahoma, Huskers get a week off before hosting Indiana.