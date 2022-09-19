With leading receiver Chris Autman-Bell out for the season because of a lower-leg injury suffered Saturday against Colorado, the question becomes: Who will catch passes from Tanner Morgan? Here's a list of five players whose roles just became more important.

WR Dylan Wright: The transfer from Texas A&M has as flair for making outstanding catches, as shown by his second-quarter touchdown grab against Colorado on Saturday and his acrobatic TD grab against Ohio State last year. With the 6-3, 210-pound Wright, the coaching staff is looking for more consistency. Wright has four catches for 58 yards this year, and he had 18 grabs for 365 yards and two TDs in 2021.

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford: The St. Cloud native ranks second on the team with eight receptions for 127 yards and a TD, so he's poised to have a breakout season. At 6-7 and 270 pounds, he's a big target for quarterback Tanner Morgan.

WR Daniel Jackson: The Gophers' second-leading pass-catcher from 2021 (25 catches, 267 yards, one TD) made his season debut against Colorado after missing the first two games because of an ankle injury. He was targeted two times against the Buffaloes, making catches of 18 and 8 yards. Coach P.J. Fleck said Jackson was on a pitch count against Colorado but won't be limited for Saturday's Big Ten opener at Michigan State.

WR Mike Brown-Stephens: Though Brown-Stephens wasn't targeted against Colorado, he ranks third on the team with 107 yards on six catches. Last year, he showed his big-play ability by catching passes of 54 and 51 yards against Purdue.

WR Clay Geary: The seventh-year senior from Lakeville is back after missing the 2021 season because of injury, and his 8-yard TD catch against Colorado on Saturday was a thing of beauty. Geary has four catches for 73 yards this season.