If you're someone who drops anchor on your living room couch on Saturday afternoons and settles in for about 12 hours of college football, the Big Ten has you covered this week. All 14 teams are in action, and each will be playing a nonconference opponent. There are no matchups of ranked teams, and four opponents are of the FCS flavor. Still, there are a few games that should keep you interested. Here are my predictions (the pick of the Gophers-Western Illinois game will be published later in the week):

Three with intrigue

Iowa State at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN

Hawkeyes got seven the hard way in a 7-3 slog over South Dakota State via two safeties and a field goal. If only the one-point Canadian football "rouge'' was in play for this offensively challenged bunch. Iowa State 16, Iowa 13

Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., Ch. 9

The Cougars struggled to beat an FCS-level Idaho team that was 4-7 last year. Badgers can run the ball and play D. Wisconsin 35, Washington State 13

Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Huskers survived a meat grinder vs. North Dakota. Visit from Georgia Southern could be tricky, especially with next week's matchup against Oklahoma looming. Nebraska 28, Georgia Southern 23

Keep an eye on

Duke at Northwestern, 11 a.m., FS1

Wildcats have lost three straight in series. That ends. Northwestern 24, Duke 20

Ohio U. at Penn State, 11 a.m., Ch. 5

Trap game scenario for Nittany Lions, who have a huge contest at Auburn next week. Penn State 28, Ohio U. 23

Virginia at Illinois, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Cavaliers rolled 42-14 in Charlottesville last year. Illini keep it closer, but … Virginia 27, Illinois 24

And the rest

Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State, 11 a.m., BTN

Buckeyes didn't dazzle in win over Notre Dame but showed the grit that was missing last year. Red Wolves are rebuilding after 2-10 season. Ohio State 55, Arkansas State 17

Maryland at Charlotte, 2:30 p.m.

The 49ers (0-2) lost by 17 to William & Mary last week. Terps romp. Maryland 41, Charlotte 14

Akron at No. 14 Michigan State, 3 p.m., BTN

Spartans were sluggish vs. Western Michigan, but Zips won't be as much of a challenge. Michigan State 41, Akron 10

Indiana State at Purdue, 3 p.m., BTN

Stung by loss to Penn State, Boilermakers take out their frustrations. Purdue 45, Indiana State 10

Wagner at Rutgers, 3 p.m., BTN

Seahawks have lost 21 straight games. Scarlet Knights name their score. Rutgers 51, Wagner 7

Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan, 7 p.m., BTN

Rainbow Warriors have given up 112 points in 0-2 start. Michigan 63, Hawaii 10

Idaho at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN

Hoosiers rolled 56-14 last year, so … Indiana 56, Idaho 21