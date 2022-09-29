The nonconference appetizers are over, so it's time for the main course in the Big Ten. The nine-week march to Indianapolis begins Saturday with all 14 conference teams playing. (Note: The Gophers-Purdue pick will be published later this week).

Three with intrigue

No. 4 Michigan at Iowa, 11 a.m., Ch. 9

Since 2010, the Hawkeyes are 4-1 at Kinnick Stadium against teams ranked in the top five. That stout defense gives them a chance, but will they have enough offense? Michigan 17, Iowa 10.

Illinois at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., BTN

Former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema returns to Madison for the first time with the Fighting Illini. He leaves with a 'W', thanks to a stingy defense. Illinois 24, Wisconsin 20.

Michigan State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Spartans are reeling from back-to-back losses to Washington and the Gophers. They find a way to stop the bleeding in a shootout with the Terrapins. Michigan State 35, Maryland 31.

And the rest

Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud has back-to-back games with five touchdown passes. Scarlet Knights won't let that happen; they'll hold him to four. Ohio State 45, Rutgers 17.

Northwestern at No. 11 Penn State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

After consecutive losses to Duke, Southern Illinois and Miami (Ohio), things don't get any easier for Wildcats. Nittany Lions go into bye week undefeated and preparing for Michigan. Penn State 38, Northwestern 10.

Indiana at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., BTN