Big Ten power rankings

1. Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten): Late rally at Notre Dame shows QB Kyle McCord can rise to the moment.

2. Penn State (4-0, 2-0): Balanced Nittany Lions get four TD passes from Drew Allar vs. Iowa, keep the ball for 42 minutes.

3. Michigan (4-0, 1-0): Soft schedule so far pushes Wolverines down. They'll have their chances to move up against Nittany Lions, Buckeyes.

4. Maryland (4-0, 1-0): Terps defense forces five Michigan State turnovers while Taulia Tagovailoa accounts for four TDs.

5. Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0): Seventeenth consecutive win over Purdue was costly: RB Chez Mellusi lost for season.

6. Rutgers (3-1, 1-1): Scarlet Knights hung with Wolverines until mistakes did them in.

7. Iowa (3-1, 0-1): Hawkeyes cough up four turnovers, generate only 76 yards at Penn State.

8. Northwestern (2-2, 1-1): Wildcats roll up 313 yards, 30 points after halftime to stun Gophers.

9. Illinois (2-2, 0-1): Fighting Illini rally, then hang on for six-point win over Florida Atlantic.

10. Gophers (2-2, 1-1): Up 31-10 in the fourth quarter, Gophers stop playing defense vs. Northwestern.

11. Nebraska (2-2, 0-1): Huskers rush for 312 yards in win over Louisiana Tech.

12. Indiana (2-2, 0-1): Hoosiers needed OT to beat Akron.

13. Michigan State (2-2, 0-1): Spartans have been outscored 72-16 over the past two weeks.

14. Purdue (1-3, 0-1): Boilermakers have given up an average of 37.3 points in their three losses.