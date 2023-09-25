The status of Gophers running back Darius Taylor, the nation's leader in rushing yards per game, for Saturday's game against Louisiana is uncertain after the true freshman suffered an undisclosed injury late in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's 37-34 loss at Northwestern over the weekend.

Coach P.J. Fleck on Monday did not give a specific update on Taylor, saying he'd have an update two hours before game time. That's when Taylor's official status will be known as the Big Ten releases its availability report two hours before Saturday's 11 a.m. game. Players listed as questionable or out appear on the report.

On a third-and-2 play from the Northwestern 36-yard line, Taylor was tackled for a 1-yard loss by Wildcats linebacker Xander Mueller and grabbed the back of his left leg near the knee. Taylor, who rushed 31 times for 193 yards and two touchdowns Saturday, did not play in overtime, and Fleck said the team's medical staff held him out.

Taylor was named Big Ten freshman of the week for the third consecutive time Monday. He has rushed 87 times for 532 yards and four touchdowns, stringing together games of 193 yards against Eastern Michigan, 138 at North Carolina and 193 at Northwestern. The Detroit native had runs of 41 yards and 43 yards for a touchdown on a fourth-and-1 play against Northwestern.

Taylor's average of 133 rushing yards per game is the best among FBS teams, a half-yard better than Appalachian State's Nate Noel. His average leads the Big Ten by 37 yards, with Rutgers' Kyle Monangai second at 96.0.

If Taylor can't play, senior Bryce Williams appears to be in line to be the Gophers' lead running back. Williams carried five times for 16 yards against Northwestern in his return after missing two games because of an injury. Sean Tyler, the Gophers' second-leading rusher with 136 yards on 30 carries, did not play against Northwestern. The senior had three carries for 2 yards at North Carolina.