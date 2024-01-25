SUPERIOR, Wis. - Two years after he last visited the Blatnik Bridge to tout his $1 trillion infrastructure package, President Joe Biden returns here Thursday to the aging span set to undergo a massive rebuild thanks to a $1 billion federal grant.

The high-traffic connector between the port cities of Duluth and Superior is one of 37 projects of similar size and scope that Biden will announce $5 billion worth of funding for during his visit. His "Investing in America" agenda has led to new legislation meant to create jobs and rebuild old infrastructure — and a key over-water artery between the cities is among the projects that will benefit.

"Blatnik Bridge is a particularly vivid and meaningful example of the impact of the bipartisan infrastructure law is having all across the country," said Oliva Dalton, Biden's principal deputy press secretary.

After landing in Duluth, Biden is expected to travel to Superior, where he'll be joined by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, among other state and local officials, to talk about plans for the new bridge — which could begin construction in 2025. He will also meet with locals and stakeholders in the project.

The $1 billion for reconstruction is the largest U.S. Department of Transportation INFRA (Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight & Highway Projects program) grant ever, according to Sen. Amy Klobuchar's office.

The entire project is expected to cost $1.8 billion. The Blatnik Bridge, built in 1961, carries 33,000 vehicles per day — traffic moving along Interstate 535 and Hwy. 53. About 265,000 trucks carrying $2.6 billion in domestic goods and $1.07 billion in international goods travel the route every year.

Transportation officials in Minnesota and Wisconsin have recommended that the bridge be rebuilt along a similar alignment, with roundabout interchanges and a multiuse path along the side. Transportation departments on both sides of the bridge have committed an equal amount of funding to the project — $400 million each.

Today marks the second presidential visit in less than two years to the northwestern Wisconsin city. The region's strong backing of Biden proved crucial to his electoral victory in 2020, and Wisconsin's midterm elections showed surprising support for Democrats with Gov. Tony Evers' re-election and a narrower-than-expected win by incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson.

Biden's visit this week to the battleground state, which likely GOP candidate and former President Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016, highlights its significance. A November New York Times/Siena College poll showed Biden favored only slightly more by Wisconsin voters, with 47% supporting the President and 45% supporting Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris also visited Wisconsin this week.

Thousands of online commenters, the White House and Gov. Tim Walz called U.S. Rep. out this week for taking credit for the bridge funding, which was part of a package he voted against.

A post on the White House's X account Monday said: "POV: You voted against President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law but are taking credit for it."

At the time of the 2021 vote, Stauber, who represents the Eighth Congressional District, said in a statement that the package was not about "real infrastructure." He called it part of a "bloated" tax-and-spend package that paves a "destructive and irreversible path towards socialism."

Stauber, a third-term Republican, wrote in a newsletter Tuesday that he got involved in project advocacy with Sens. Tina Smith and Klobuchar, both DFLers, "when it became clear more work needed to be done" to prioritize the bridge.

He said he wouldn't vote for bills that contain "harmful provisions," but when "a bill becomes the law of the land, I am going to fight to bring federal dollars back to Minnesota projects."



