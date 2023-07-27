President Joe Biden has nominated state Appeals Court Judge Jeffrey Bryan to become Minnesota's next U.S. district judge, which would make Bryan the first Latino to serve on the federal bench in the state.

The White House made the announcement Thursday morning.

"I'm excited about this nominee," U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in an interview. "This is a groundbreaking nomination for the federal bench."

Klobuchar said she will be focused on getting Bryan confirmed by the Senate, adding that his experience as an assistant U.S. attorney in Minnesota — where he prosecuted white-collar defendants, violent gangs, drug trafficking organizations and career criminals — will be helpful in winning the support of Republican senators.

As a Ramsey County District Court judge, Bryan authored 180 decisions and was reversed only twice, Klobuchar said.

"I would like to see him confirmed by the end of the year," she said.

Bryan was one of four federal court nominees announced Thursday, two for district courts and two for appellate courts, and all of them "extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution," the White House said in a statement.

According to the statement, Bryan and the other nominees "continue to fulfill the President's promise to ensure that the nation's courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country — both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds."

Bryan was one of four candidates for the job recommended to Biden by Klobuchar and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, who based their recommendations on the advice of a committee they had assembled for the task when U.S. District Judge John Tunheim announced last winter that he would assume senior status.

All federal judges are nominated by the president, who traditionally follows the recommendation of the highest-ranking federal official in the state who belongs to the same party. In Minnesota that person is Klobuchar, who has collaborated with Smith, also a Democrat, on judicial nominations.

Klobuchar said she was pleased that Bryan will be the third Minnesota federal judge nominee that Biden has selected. His choices, she said, represent individuals from all parts of the legal system: Kate Menendez, previously a public defender; Jerry Blackwell, who came from private practice, and now Bryan, an ex-federal prosecutor.

A native of El Paso, Texas, Bryan graduated summa cum laude from the University of Texas in 1998 and received his law degree from Yale University in 2002. He was a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Paul A. Magnuson in 2002-03 before working as an associate attorney at the Robins Kaplan Miller and Ciresi law firm in Minneapolis, where he specialized in civil litigation.

After Bryan served as an assistant U.S. attorney for six years, he was named to the Ramsey County District Court bench in 2013 by Gov. Mark Dayton and won elected to the position the following year. While there, he co-chaired the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative.

Gov. Tim Walz named Bryan to the Court of Appeals four years ago. He was twice among four finalists for openings on the Minnesota Supreme Court, first in 2018 and again in 2020.

Bryan has been married for 20 years to Liz Kramer, who is solicitor general in Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office.

When the Star Tribune first reported in June that Bryan was expected to be Biden's nominee, Chief Judge Leonardo Castro of the Ramsey County District Court, and himself a Latino, called the nomination "historic."

Castro said that while Latinos have been underrepresented on the Minnesota bench, that has begun to change in the past decade with about 15 Latino judges now working in the state. Minnesota has nearly 308,000 Latinos, according to the 2020 census.

It's unclear how long it will take to win confirmation in the closely divided U.S. Senate, where Democrats have a slim majority. Klobuchar, who has built a reputation of working across the aisle, prides herself in successfully shepherding every nominee she has proposed through the confirmation process. She said it took 89 days to get Menendez confirmed and 175 days for Blackwell, which took longer because of Senate disputes unrelated to Blackwell.

The committee recommending Bryan to Klobuchar and Smith included Leslie Beiers, chief judge of the Minnesota Sixth Judicial District and former assistant St. Louis County attorney; Susan Segal, chief judge of the Minnesota Court of Appeals; Abou Amara, associate at Gustafson Gluek law firm and vice president of the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers; Tadd Johnson, professor emeritus of American Indian Studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth and a member of the U's Board of Regents; Cecil Naatz, managing attorney of the public defender's office in Marshall; and Miguel Alexander Pozo, a member of the Cozen O'Connor law firm and former president of the Hispanic National Bar Association.

Staff writer Hunter Woodall contributed to this article.