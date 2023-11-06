MEAL KITS/TAKEOUT

Acqua

Two options for your at-home Thanksgiving dinner — heat and serve or hot and ready. Get roasted turkey with gravy and cranberry chutney, wild mushroom soup, wild rice salad, roasted apple and caramelized leek stuffing, butternut squash purée, roasted potatoes, tri-color baby heirloom potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts with pancetta, baguette and pumpkin pie. Cost is $150 (cocktails and add-ons available); serves 2 to 3. Heat and serve pickup is Nov. 22 from 1 to 5 p.m.; hot and ready pickup is Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reserve pickup times at exploretock.com/acqua; 4453 Lake Av. S., White Bear Lake.

Alma

Get everything but the turkey here, with a selection of snacks, aides and dessert. This year's offering includes: ricotta with honey and herbs, roasted heirloom squash, sourdough sage stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, caramelized Brussels sprouts with apple, cranberry relish, bread and butter and pumpkin pie. Packages available in portions that serve 2 or 4 (feel free to order multiples if your table is bigger). Pickup on Nov. 22 from noon to 6 p.m. at Alma, 528 University Av. SE., Mpls., almampls.com.

Bon Giorno Deli

Get a full meal or order items and dessert a la carte. Dinner for two ($31.99) includes smoked turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, Brussels sprouts and cranberry sauce. All items also available by the pound, in addition to garlic green beans, squash barley salad and bread/dinner rolls. Dessert? Yup. Whole pies and crisps — pumpkin and pecan pie, apple and triple berry crisps — are $15. All orders must be placed by Nov. 16 for pickup on Nov. 22. Stop in at 981 Hwy. 13, Mendota Heights, or call 651-905-1080 to place your order.

Broders' Cucina Italiana

Give your meal an Italian spin with both old favorites and new menu items. Among the new: potato-leek-truffle gratin and sausage and focaccia stuffing ($64.95 each), pumpkin cheesecake, chicken piccata ($109.95) and Rotolo Ripieno, fresh spinach pasta with ricotta, spinach and prosciutto with tomato sauce and bechamel ($79.95). You'll also find traditional Italian green beans, root vegetable mash and assorted desserts. Get all the details and order at broders.com/holidays2023; the holiday menu is available through Dec. 31.

Chowgirls Catering

The "By the Box" Thanksgiving is back, with breads and to savory sides like apple-bacon Brussels sprouts, sweet potato soufflé and pies ($20-$80). New this year: add a maple-brined, butter-basted free-range turkey from Ferndale Farms ($210). The menu is all a la carte; each item serves 8-10. Vegan options available, too. Order at https://tinyurl.com/5n8z2tca through Nov. 18 for pickup or delivery on Nov. 22.

Colossal Cafe

Order Thanksgiving pies (pumpkin, pecan, apple), or anything you need for the big meal. Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberries, bread, chicken or vegetable potpie ($4.25-$16). Colossal Cafe also has individual turkey dinners for $16.25. Order at exploretock.com/colossalcafe for pickup before 4 p.m. on Nov. 22 at either location: 2315 Como Av., St. Paul, and 1340 Grand Av., St. Paul. More info at colossalcafe.com.

D'Amico

Get dinner for six, courtesy of D'Amico Catering. Get your choice of salads (wild rice, roasted squash or mixed greens), mains (herb-roasted turkey breast and braised turkey thighs), and sides (smashed potatoes, green bean casserole, dressing, sweet potatoes, spiced cranberries, rolls and pumpkin pie. Add on another pie (apple brown butter streusel, bourbon pecan, French silk) for $34. Cost is $265; order by Nov. 19 for pickup on Nov. 22 between 3 and 6 p.m. at Edinburgh USA, 8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, and The Metropolitan, 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley. Order at order.damicocatering.com

Dock & Paddle

Get your meal kits with turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole and sweet potatoes for $160. Add-ons available for an extra charge include grazing boards, harvest salad, squash risotto, 4 pounds of prime rib and an array of mini desserts. Call 651-300-4847 to place your order by Nov. 19 for pickup Nov. 22 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 1360 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul, dockandpaddle.com.

El Sazon

Add new flavors to your Thanksgiving dinner with El Sazon's meal kits. Choose an entree of turkey roulade or birria-seasoned prime rib to go with crema de calabaza soup, harvest salad, green bean casserole, potato pave, ceviche and pumpkin spice tres leches cake. Cost is $250, serves up to five. Call to order for pickup at either location: 1815 Diffley Road, Eagan (inside the BP), 763-276-0654, or 5309 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-715-5383. Pickup is Nov. 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. or Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Four Seasons

Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner courtesy of the Four Seasons. Meal kits include: butternut squash soup, kale and cranberry salad, turkey and gravy, cranberry sauce, roasted yams with rosemary and brown butter, stuffing with bacon and roasted apple, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and apple and pecan pie. Packages can serve 4-6, 6-8 or 8-12; cost is $365-$560. Order at exploretock.com/mara for pickup at 245 Hennepin Av., Mpls.

Grocer's Table

The Wayzata bakery and cafe has a long list of Thanksgiving meal helpers available. Starters range from charcuterie and smoked fish boards ($150) to cranberry baked Brie ($40); the main event features brined Ferndale turkey ($120) to an array of sids from carrots and Brussels sprouts to chutney and rolls ($14-$36). There are also pies ($52) and fixings for brunch the next day (quiches, baked French toast and more, $22-$54). Order by Nov. 12 for pickup Nov. 21 and 22. 326 Broadway Av. S., Wayzata, thegrocerstablemn.com.

Heather's

Choose your own menu adventure from this Minneapolis restaurant, from appetizers (smoked whitefish and crackers, chips and cranberry salsa, $12-$14), oven-ready turkey breasts or whole turkey ($40-$160), an array of sides (mixed greens, potatoes, Brussels sprouts, yams, $17-$22) and other market items. Order by Nov. 19 and choose a pickup time between Nov. 21-23. Heather's is at 5201 Chicago Av., Mpls., 612-445-8822; get ordering details at heathersmpls.com.

Keller Grille

Keller Grille at Keller Golf Course A meal of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole and sweet potatoes is $160. Add on a grazing board for an additional charge. Call 651-766-4176 to place your order by Nov. 19 for pickup Nov. 22 between 3 and 6 p.m. at 2116 Maplewood Dr., Maplewood, kellergrille.com.

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

Get your Thanksgiving dinner either ready to serve or heat and serve. Dinners include herb-roasted turkey, stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, candied yams, green beans, salad (Caesar or garden) and rolls. $179; serves 6. Add-ons include extra sides, cranberry sauce, ham, striploin, smoked Gouda mac and cheese, pies (housemade pumpkin, pecan and French silk). Order by 3 p.m. Nov. 21. Heat-and-serve pickup is on Nov. 22 from 1 to 6 p.m.; ready-to-serve pickup is Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Order at masonjar.kitchen, 1565 Cliff Road, Eagan.

Old Southern BBQ

The locally owned smokehouse from the family of Famous Dave Anderson is ready to add a smoky touch to your Thanksgiving dinner. Get a 12- to 14-pound, hickory-smoked premium Ferndale Farm turkey with homemade sage grave for $74.99; feeds up to 10. Or go the whole-dinner route, with smoked turkey, sage gravy, roasted red pepper cream forn, mashed potatoes and 10 honey-buttered cornbread muffin tops for $129.99. For dessert, peach cobbler ($44.99). Order at oldsouthernbbq.com for pickup at one of four locations: Minneapolis, Arden Hills, Hudson or Shakopee.

Red Cow

Red Cow is offering a heat-and-serve Thanksgiving meal kits. Each kit includes roasted turkey breast, truffled green bean casserole, garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, butter pecan sweet potatoes, cornbread stuffing, mac and cheese, rolls with garlic butter, cranberries and pumpkin pie. Serves 5 to 7, cost is $264. All items also available a la carte. Want more? Add-ons (for an extra charge) include apple and honey chèvre salad, pecan and agave Brussels sprouts, wild rice casserole with impossible sausage, and Duroc ham. Cocktail kits, too. Order at redcowmn.com by Nov. 19 for pickup Nov. 22 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pickup locations include Red Cow Uptown (2626 Hennepin Av., Mpls.) and Rochester (217 14th Av. SW.)

Red River Kitchen

Red River Kitchen at Braemar Golf Course is also getting into the meal-kit fun. A meal of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole and sweet potatoes is $160. Add-ons available for an extra charge include grazing boards, harvest salad, squash risotto, 4 pounds of prime rib and an array of mini desserts. Call 952-303-3481 to place your order by Nov. 19 for pickup Nov. 22 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 6364 John Harris Dr., Edina, redriverkitchen.com.

St. Genevieve

Get a family-style dinner that includes roasted chicken, bitter green salad, confited fingerling potatoes and dark chocolate mousse. Serves 3-4, cost is $80. You can also add on rolls, butter and housemade jam, chicken liver mousse, housemade ricotta and peppers, apple tatin financier, bourbon pecan pie and drink kits. Order on Tock for pickup on Nov. 22 at 5003 Bryant Av. S., Mpls., stgmpls.com.

Surly Brewing Co.

Get everything you need, right down to the beer: 3 pounds of smoked, lemon-herb brined turkey, white cheddar mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole (with smoked mushroom cream!), wild rice stuffing, maple-glazed carrots, cranberries, cornbread with honey butter, pumpkin pie and a 750 mL bottle of Feastbier 2023. Serves 4 to 6, $225. Pickup is on Nov. 21 and 22 between 3 and 9 p.m. at 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls. Order on Tock, and find more info at surlybrewing.com.

Travail

Get some of the favorites of the Travail team with the Thanksgiving Meal Kit, which includes a 12- to 14-pound turkey, stuffing, Bob's famous sweet potatoes, potato pavé, creamed spinach, green bean casserole, shrimp cocktail and more. Serves 6-8 "hungry folks." Order online at travailkitchen.com/thanksgivingfamilymeal for delivery or pickup Nov. 22 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 4134 N Hubbard Ave, Robbinsdale.

Tria Restaurant

The restaurant's Thanksgiving meal kit, which serves 4-5, includes turkey, dressing, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed green salad, cranberries, baguette and butter and more; $159. Want leftovers? Get 2 pounds of extra turkey, gravy and cranberries for $40. Order at triarestaurant.com/thanks-giving by Nov. 15 for pickup on Nov. 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. 5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks.

DINE-IN

6 Smith

There's still a few slots left for 6Smith's Thanksgiving Day buffet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There's a chilled seafood bar, deviled eggs, fruit, salads, vegetables, turkey, a filet mignon carving station, roasted salmon, chicken Marsala, pork tenderloin, mac and cheese, stuffing, dressing, sweet potatoes, glazed carrots, mashed potatoes and an array of desserts. Cost is $74.95 for adults, $34.95 for kids 5-12 (kids 4 and under free). A $10 per person reservation fee is required, but will be applied to the meal.

Afton House Inn

It's a buffet-style Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy roasted turkey, ham, beef with Marsala mushroom sauce, crispy fried sunfish, stuffing, squash and yam gratin, mashed potatoes, gravy, fruits, salads, smoked salmon, cheeses, desserts and much more. Adults $42, children 10 and under $23, kids 2 and under $10. Take-home dinners also available; meals for two ($70), four to six ($150), or 10 to 12 ($325). Order for pickup on Nov. 22 from noon to 7 p.m. Call to reserve your spot or place your takeout order. 3291 S. St. Croix Trail, Afton, 651-436-8883.

Breva

The new restaurant in the Hotel Ivy will host Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 23 form 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The three-course feast includes a choice of soup or salad; entree choice of turkey, salmon or short rib; and choice of apple, pecan or pumpkin pie. Cost is $65 for adults, $30 for kids. 1115 2nd Av. S., Mpls., brevabarandgrill.com.

Charlie's Restaurant & Irish Pub

Have Thanksgiving dinner inside Stillwater's historic Water Street Inn Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The prix-fixe menu features all your holiday favorites and starts at $26 per person ($13 for kids). Reserve your spot at waterstreetinn.us, 101 N. Water St., Stillwater.

The Dakota

Listen to the music of Jearlyn and Fred Steele while eating Thanksgiving dinner. Preorder a turkey dinner with all the trimmings for $35 when you order your tickets (dessert and beverages not included). You won't miss leftovers, either; they're offering take-away boxes for late-night sandwiches. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7. Order yours at dakotacooks.com. The Dakota is at 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.

Holman's Table

Enjoy a three-course prix-fixe traditional Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a view. Start with a choice of mushroom toast, shrimp cocktail, farro salad or butternut squash soup; the second course can be either a traditional Thanksgiving dinner or a vegetarian bucatini pasta (can be made vegan and dairy-free); finish with either salted caramel pumpkin pie or Black Forest mousse. Cost is $49 per person, $19 for kids 12 and under. Note: You'll need to make a $15 nonrefundable deposit when reserving your spot on Tock. Holman's Table is at 644 Bayfield St., St. Paul, holmanstable.com.

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

It's a Thanksgiving buffet on Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the menu: fruit, grilled corn and black bean salad, roasted pumpkin and spinach salad, glazed carrots, acorn squash casserole, mashed potatoes, sweet potato soufflé, dressing, bourbon-mustard glazed ham, turkey with gravy and cranberry sauce, herb-crusted pork loin with amaretto sauce, and assorted desserts. Cost is $39.95 for adults, $19.95 kids 4-11; kids 3 and under are free. Reserve your spot at kendallstc.com/special-event/thanksgiving, 12800 Bunker Prairie Road NW., Coon Rapids.

Mara

Because you deserve it. Splurge on Thanksgiving dinner at the restaurant inside the Four Seasons. The three-course traditional Thanksgiving meal is inspired by Mediterranean flavors. Cost is $145 per person; reserve your spot at exploretock.com/mara. Mara is at 245 Hennepin Av., Mpls., mararestaurantandbar.com.

Tattersall Distilling River Falls

It's a traditional Thanksgiving buffet on Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $35.95 for adults, $17.95 for kids under 16; kids under 4 are free. Book your reservation on Tock. 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, tattersalldistilling.com/river-falls.

Tullibee

Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner at the Hewing Hotel restaurant on Nov. 23 from 2 to 8 p.m. Start with Brussels sprouts salad or roasted squash bisque and then share turkey, wild mushroom and sausage hot dish, potatoes, green beans with wild mushroom velouté and crispy shallots, roasted vegetables, Gouda scallion drop biscuits and pumpkin tartlet with cardamom chantilly (vegan meal available on request). Cost is $65 per person; make reservations and get more details at tinyurl.com/9kvwztex. 300 Washington Av. N., Mpls.

DESSERTS AND MORE

Brake Bread

Get frozen pie crusts, rolls or pecan and pumpkin pie ($8-$30) to supplement your holiday feast. Order Thanksgiving items for pickup at 1174 W. 7th St., St. Paul, Nov. 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., brakebread.com.

The Buttered Tin

Get your made-to-order pie for the dessert table ($36-$58); flavors include: French apple, banana cream, blueberry crumble, cherry almond, s'more, Key lime, lemon meringue, rum pecan, pumpkin and peach streusel And while you're there, order some fresh-baked rolls (nine for $9) for dinner and cinnamon rolls (four for $22) for breakfast. Pickup at either location: 2445 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., or 237 E. 7th St., St Paul. Order by Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. at thebutteredtin.com.

Cooks Bellecour

Thanksgiving specials include salted caramel apple crêpe cake ($9.50 slice, $95 cake), take and bake Brie en croute ($50) and pain au lait rolls ($6). You can also order an array of sweet and savory croissants, monkey bread and more to have on hand for weekend guests. Order at cooksbellecour.com/place-an-order for pickup at any of the three locations — St. Paul, Edina and the North Loop.

Dahlia

Pastry pop-up darlings Dahlia has opened up its Thanksgiving menu, which includes both sweet and savory items: Brown butter caramel pumpkin pie, Dutch apple pie cake, apple pie snickerdoodles, sausage or mushroom stuffing, green bean casserole croissants, kale mushroom tarts, chocolate pecan tarts and cranberry habanero hot sauce. Prices range from $12-$45. Order by Nov. 19 for pickup at one of two Minneapolis locations: Fair State Brewing Cooperative on Nov. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m., or Wild Grind Coffee on Nov. 22 from noon to 2 p.m. For more details and to order, go to eatatdahlia.com/thanksgiving.

Edelweiss

The suburban bakery's holiday menu is up. Get stuffing kits, take-and-bake dinner rolls and caramel rolls, cranberry wild rice bread, cheesecake (caramel apple, pumpkin and vanilla bean, $40), pies (pumpkin, French silk, apple streusel, bourbon-pecan, $28-$30). Order at edelweissholidays.square.site by Nov. 18 for pickup on Nov. 21 or 22 at 16186 Main Av. SE., Prior Lake.

Fruit & Grain

It's the "Thanksgiving Pie & Tasting Things" menu at Fruit & Grain. Get salted caramel apple or pumpkin spice cake pop tarts (4 for $20); salted caramel apple pie, pear caramel cardamom pie, salted maple pie, bourbon pumpkin pie, cranberry apple pie, classic lattice apple pie, chocolate oat pie, pretzel pie ($11-$38) plus sides of carrots, shrimp bisque or roasted Brussel sprouts ($30-$35). Order at fruit-grain-bakery.square.site for pickup at Wildflyer Coffee, 3236 Minnehaha Av., Mpls., on Nov. 22 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Honey & Rye

Order by Nov. 18 at 4 p.m., for pickup at sister restaurant Bakehouse, 4615 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, on Nov. 22 by noon. Yes, there are pies — pumpkin, pecan, apple or chocolate coconut cream pie, $35 each. But there's also brunch. Quiche ($40), breakfast sandwiches ($36-$40 for four), as well as breads, kringle, croissants, scones, cinnamon rolls, cookies, coffee cake, banana pudding and much more (from $18). Order at gatheringsbybakehouse.square.site/thanksgiving-menu.

Hot Hands

Get your pies — pecan chess, pumpkin, sweet potato, apple, toasted vanilla, $36 each — as well as mini biscuits and spreads ($60), frozen potpies (from $76.95), biscuits ($23.70 for six), buttermilk gravy and more. Orders are open at hothandspie.com until they're at capacity; pickup is Nov. 21-22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to noon at 272 Snelling Av. S., St. Paul.

Milkjam Creamery

The ice cream shop's special Thanksgiving menu includes the Ridin' Duuurty (Ridin' durrrty ice cream with Oreos, salted peanut butter sauce, roasted peanuts in a chocolate crust), pecan pie (molasses ice cream, brown butter caramel, toasted pecans in a graham-cracker crust), peanut butter Oreo pie (vegan, gluten-free), and pumpkin cheesecake pie. All $31-$35. Get all the flavorful details and order at milkjamcreamery.com for pickup on Nov. 21 at 2743 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.

Parlour St. Paul

It's pie season at Parlour. Order pumpkin or double-crust apple pies ($28 each) through mid-December for pickup on Wednesdays at the St. Paul location, 267 W. 7th St. Order through Tock at exploretock.com/parlour.

Rose Street Patisserie/Patisserie 46

Special menu highlights include chocolate-pecan tart ($60), Lost Eden Apple Cake ($50-$60), herbed butter rolls (8 for $15), take-and-bake cinnamon buns (6 for $20), stuffing mix ($13), cheese puffs ($30) and quiches ($60). Order through Tock at exploretock.com/rosestreetpatisserie or exploretock.com/patisserie46/ by Nov. 19 for pickup Nov. 21-22 at 171 Snelling Av., St. Paul, or 4552 Grand Av. S., Mpls.

Sarah Jane's Bakery

Place your Thanksgiving orders by Nov. 15 — sooner just in case they reach capacity — for pickup between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22. Choose from pumpkin, apple, rhubarb custard, strawberry rhubarb, harvest apple, Maine wild blueberry, Key lime, French silk, pecan ($14.50-$20.50). Assorted desserts, bread and breakfast items also available. The bakery is at 2853 NE. Johnson St., Mpls.; get all the ordering details at sarahjanesbakery.com/thanksgiving.

Sift

Get your gluten-free goodies here. Start with pull-apart rolls ($18), focaccia rolls ($10), and stuffing kits ($10). Move on to desserts: pumpkin pie or apple pie with salted caramel ($40), vegan chocolate torte ($25), 6-inch carrot cake with dairy-free frosting ($40), brownies and more. There's also donuts, muffins and bake-at-home cinnamon rolls. Order by 6 p.m. Nov. 17 for pickup Nov. 21 or 22 at 4557 Bloomington Av., Mpls., siftglutenfree.com

Vikings & Goddesses Pie Co.

Pie is what they do. Order your holiday pie now — flavors include pumpkin, caramel apple, pecan date, sweet corn custard and Key lime; gluten-free pies available, too. $28-$32. Pickup from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 21-22 at the St. Paul bakery (2036 Marshall Av.); other locations available, too. Order and get all the details at vikingsandgoddessespiecompany.com.