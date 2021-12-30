With New Year's Day falling on a Saturday, it's an ideal opportunity to pull out all the stops for brunch. Whether the plan is to tuck in for all-day binge watching or look for an excuse to get together with friends for day drinking, there is a local brunch for every mood.

1. Big plans for doing as little as possible

Myriel: This charming restaurant from Karyn Tomlinson in St. Paul's Highland Park is returning to its roots: takeout. During the pandemic, Tomlinson first served brunch to-go out of the restaurant's tiny kitchen, and the classics are available this weekend. Just throw a jacket on over your jammies and grab an English muffin egg sandwich, caramel roll and some crispy baked potatoes. Order ahead for pick up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

470 Cleveland Av. S. St. Paul, myrielmn.com.

2. When a hangover is holding you hostage and there are demands

Surly's Busted Ass Brunch: The folks at Surly Brewing Co. have likely nursed a hangover or two, so they know how to feed the barking beasts inside your head. The menu is stacked with hearty fried and cheesy fare. Plus, there will be a DJ. No reservations are required for regular dining. However, if your hangover needs are a bit extra, order ahead for a giant tower of fried appetizers, including chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, macaroni and cheese balls, unlimited fries and a buttermilk ranch fountain for $75.

520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., surlybrewing.com

3. If the day requires more bar time

246 Grill: The James Ballentine VFW is an iconic Lyn/Lake dive bar with a whole menu built for comfort. It's an ideal place for drinks without pomp and cheesy, creamy, hearty fare. The Minnesota poutine is basically Tater Tots topped with scratch-made chicken wild rice soup.

2916 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 246grill.com

4. Brunch pizza — and more beer

Pryes Brewing: Beer and pizza are a glorious combination no matter the time of day, but it can be especially medicinal the day after a big fest. Stop by this Near North brewery starting at 11 a.m. for all kinds of brunch beer: beerlinis, beermosas, cold press stout and more. Coming out of the kitchen will be breakfast-topped pizzas including one flavored like eggs Benedict and a vegetarian Florentine variety. No reservations necessary.

1401 West River Road N., Mpls., pryesbrewing.com.

5. For the bright-eyed bruncher

Aster Cafe: This family-friendly favorite is a bit of a Saturday tradition in Minneapolis. The High 48s will provide jovial bluegrass tunes and the Aster pours all the good coffee, cocktails and breakfast classics. The entertainment is free, but reservations are required.

125 SE. Main St., Mpls., astercafe.com

6. When you want to get up and actually do something

Schitt's Creek Drag Brunch by Flip Phone: The Flip Phone brunches are epic and this one will undoubtedly fold in the cheese at Muse Event Center in the North Loop. Brunch consists of a buffet of apple cinnamon French toast, egg bake, salad, muffins, pastries and more. Plus, there are bottomless tableside mimosas. The tickets are all-inclusive, but tips for the performers require cash. Tickets are $65 and the first show starts at 10 a.m.

107 3rd Av. N., Mpls., flip-phone.ticketleap.com

7. If brunch sounds way too ambitious

Dakota: If New Year's Eve goes late enough, it might make sense to wait until evening to start the day. Davina and the Vagabonds are playing at the Dakota at 7 p.m. and the new menu from chef Remy Pettus has plenty of options for comfort food that's eye opening, even after dark. Order some shrimp and grits, deviled eggs, cheddar biscuits or a stacked cheeseburger. Tickets are $25 to $35.

1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., dakotacooks.com

Correction: Previous versions of this story had incorrect neighborhoods for Pyres Brewing and Muse Event Center.