Numerous people apparently working in tandem entered Best Buy stores in Burnsville and Maplewood at about the same time Friday evening, grabbing an unknown number of high-priced items before fleeing the stores ahead of police.

Both incidents occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year following the Thanksgiving holiday. Police said a group of 20 to 30 people stole merchandise at the Burnsville store, while 10 to 12 adults and juveniles were said to have looted the Maplewood store.

No weapons were seen in the Burnsville incident and no one was reported injured, Burnsville police Capt. Don Stenger said. No one had been arrested as of Saturday morning.

"We don't know exactly what was taken or the dollar value," Stenger said.

Maplewood police arrived at Best Buy at 8:10 p.m. Friday and were told by store employees that the group of suspects entered the store at the same time and worked together to steal numerous items, including TVs, tablets and hoverboards.

Police were working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to identify the suspects and determine whether the incidents were related. They resemble a number of so-called mass robberies recently reported across the United States, where groups of people "swarm" a store, clear the shelves of goods and then flee.