Customers bought fewer electronics at Best Buy in the fall as consumers cut back on their discretionary spending overall to save money.

Best Buy reported early Tuesday that it earned $277 million in the August-through-October quarter, down from $499 million a year ago. Comparable sales dropped 10.4%.

The downturn was mostly expected as retailers across the board have reported a pullback by shoppers in non-essential items, such as consumer electronics, due to inflated prices of core goods, such as groceries.

But Best Buy still beat Wall Street expectations with adjusted per-share profit of $1.38 and revenue of $10.6 billion. Analysts forecast $1.03 in adjusted per-share profit and $10.3 billion in revenue. Best Buy shares rose about 8% in early trading Tuesday.

Best Buy also did better than its own leaders thought. Executives told investors earlier this year that they expected comparable sales to decline even more than they did in the summer, when they dropped more than 12%.

"We are trying to take the biggest step back and look at a consumer that we know is really facing trade-off decisions, obviously, especially when you have inflation on the basics like food, fuel and lodging," Best Buy CEO Corie Barry told analysts this morning.

But while Best Buy is seeing some customers trade down to cheaper versions of products in certain categories, like televisions, it's not across the board, Barry said.

"You might see different behaviors in back-to-school than you might see as we are heading into holiday here," she said. "But at the highest level we are actually seeing the consumer behave relatively similarly as we did even pre-pandemic."

With the more positive quarterly performance, executives slightly raised their outlook for the full fiscal year to be a 10% decline in comparable sales instead of a 11% decline.

Sales declined across almost all of Best Buy's categories this fall, with some of the biggest drops in the computing and home theater categories. The promotional environment was more intense than last year as the industry continues to deal with softer demand and more inventory, Barry said.

As customers make tradeoffs and shop sales throughout retail, this holiday will likely be like historic holiday seasons with customers concentrating their shopping during this week of Black Friday and the coming weeks when there are more promotions, Barry said. Unlike last year, there isn't as much concern about supply chain issues and product availability so people likely are taking their time to shop, she said.

"Last year, everyone was yelling that inventory would not be available and so everyone was pushing to buy early, so you had those holiday gifts which might not be there later in the season," Barry said. "That impetus to purchase just isn't there this year and your average consumer knows there's plenty of inventory and it's going to be priced competitively."

Best Buy saw a boom in sales (an increase of 23%) in the fall of 2020 when consumers were pushed to stay home and spent more money upgrading their home entertainment and working and studying remotely. Last year, Best Buy continued to build on its momentum with comparable sales still rising about 2%.

But this year, there has been a noticeable shift in consumer demand as more American families struggle with high inflation. Retail sales increased 7.9% in October but much of that is because of higher prices.

According to data analytics firm GlobalData, when adjusted for inflation, volume sales were actually down by 0.4%. While consumers are still expected to shop this holiday season, many are being more sales savvy and deliberate with their wallets.

Minneapolis merchandiser Target reported last week that its profit fell more than 50% in the fall quarter. One of the categories Target leaders called out for its softness was electronics.

Last week, analytics firm the NPD Group reported that U.S. general merchandise retail sales revenue began to decline in late October (-5%) and got worse in early November (-14%). The rising cost of necessities is one of the main contributing factors to the sales drop.

According to the NPD Group, another factor was that many consumers are still satisfied by the purchases they made in the past two years. Items like TVs and laptops have longer replacement cycles, meaning many consumers take years to buy new ones.

Despite the challenges, Best Buy pushed forward with several initiatives. It is experimenting with store formats including a small store that customers use their smartphones to shop and outlet stores. Best Buy has started a new home construction pilot in which it partners with a home builder to provide technology like appliances.

Best Buy is also growing its health business. Last week, Best Buy announced an initial investment in digital health company Coeus h3c, which offers a cloud-based IT and logistics platform that Best Buy will use to help its customer access Best Buy's home health devices and solutions.

The company is also continuing to cut costs. It had $26 million of restructuring costs this quarter, primarily related to employee termination benefits. It hasn't announced the exact number of employees who have been let go. The company incurred $34 million in restructuring costs in the May-through-July quarter and cut hundreds of in-store jobs.