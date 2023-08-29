Best Buy sales dipped this summer as expected as electronics demand continues to sag.

And while same-store sales decline improved from earlier this year — signaling a possible long-heralded end to the electronics slump — the Richfield-based chain still lowered its sales forecast for the rest of the fiscal year.

Same-store sales were down a little more than 6% in May, June and July compared to a year ago, though that's better than the more than 10% sales fall from earlier this year. Total sales for the Richfield retailer were $9.6 billion, slightly higher than what Wall Street analysts anticipated.

On Tuesday, the company reported it earned $274 million, down more than 10% from a year ago. Its adjusted per-share profit amounted to $1.22, which was better than the $1.06 analysts forecasted.

"Our financial results were better than expected, and they reflect a consumer electronics industry that remains challenged due to the pull-forward of demand in prior years and the various macroeconomic factors that we are all too familiar with," Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said in a statement. "With that said, we continue to expect that this year will be the low point in tech demand after two years of sales declines."

Best Buy share prices were up about 2% in early morning, pre-market trading.

Best Buy leaders had predicted earlier this year sales this second quarter would drop 6% to 8%, so the company performed on the more positive side of expectations. That gave Best Buy leaders confidence that after this year, electronics demand could recover from the hangover it has suffered since the end of the pandemic. Consumers might soon want to replace the laptops, cell phones and other tech they scooped under during the pandemic when many people were stuck at home.

"Next year, the consumer electronics industry should see stabilization and possibly growth driven by the natural upgrade and replacement cycles and the normalization of tech innovation," Barry said.

Yet Best Buy still dropped their expectations for comparable sales to 4.5% to 6% this fiscal year, revised from prior guidance of a decline of 3% to 6%. Best Buy still has many challenges ahead with consumers — faced with high prices of everyday goods — more focused on how to afford necessities like groceries and keep up with their bills.

Signs point to improvements in electronics demand, though, as the sector gradually begins to recover.

According to Placer.ai, Best Buy's foot traffic was down about 6% in July compared to last year. But foot traffic through the year has improved, increasing from April and May when it was down around 12% compared to 2022.

Earlier this month, Walmart executives said on its marketplace for third-party sellers on Walmart.com, there were double-digit increases this past quarter in categories like home and hardlines, which includes electronics.

However, the recovery might not be fast for everyone. Target recently said it saw a double-digit comparable sales decline in hardlines such as electronics this past quarter. Samsung, the world's largest manufacturer of computer memory chips, saw its operating profit down more than 90% compared to last year. But its leaders said they expected global demand to gradually recover in the second half of the year.

Best Buy has continued to try to evolve no matter the macro circumstances. It is shifting to a leaner model with fewer workers and physical store space, which its leaders said will allow it to be more flexible and respond better to consumers who want their products and services in a variety of different ways. It is also opening a range of store models, including ones that focus on shoppers trying out products in stores. In addition, Best Buy has also added more products outside of its traditional assortment of televisions and appliances, such as electric skincare items.

Earlier this month, Best Buy added Ulta Beauty CEO David Kimbell to its board of directors, bringing in another leader with specialty retail experience.