Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrated with holder Brad Robbins (10) after kicking the winning 29-yard field goal in overtime, defeating the Vikings 27-24.

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Vikings lose to Bengals 27-24 in overtime after blowing fourth-quarter lead

December 16, 2023 - 9:50 PM

Behind quarterback Nick Mullens, the Vikings led 17-3 entering the fourth quarter, but fell to 7-7 after the Bengals scored three TDs late and made the big plays needed in OT.

Did the Vikings lose because of bad pushes or Nick Mullens' bad picks?

Nick Mullens was not the answer at quarterback for the Vikings, writes Jim Souhan.

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

December 16, 2023 - 9:50 PM

It's time for the Vikings to try another quarterback. Come on down, Jaren Hall.

Vikings' stingy defense gives up too many big plays in overtime loss to Bengals

Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (40) upended Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

December 17, 2023 - 7:07 AM

The Bengals' Jake Browning is just the second quarterback to eclipse 300 passing yards against Brian Flores' unit.

Five extra points: Tush Push? How about Kevin O'Connell's 'Tush Tap' times two?

Danielle Hunter’s two sacks of Bengals quarterback Jake Browning, this one in the second quarter, gave him a career-high 15½ this season.

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

December 16, 2023 - 11:18 PM

For those who felt the Tush Push was too effective, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and receiver Brandon Powell tried innovating against the Bengals.

Vikings running back Ty Chandler rushes for 132 yards in first NFL start

Vikings running back Ty Chandler (32) picked up a first down in the fourth quarter, taking the ball to the 1-yard line on Saturday in Cincinnati.

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

December 16, 2023 - 9:51 PM

Starting for the injured Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler became the first Vikings running back to rush for more than 100 yards this season.

Vikings' Justin Jefferson happy to play a full game, laments another close loss

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson pulled down a third-quarter first down catch over Bengals safety Jordan Battle on Saturday

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

December 16, 2023 - 9:33 PM

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 84 yards in his first complete game since Oct. 1 against Carolina.

Three keys to the Vikings' 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins reaches the ball over the goal line against Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter Saturday.

— Carolyn Kaster, Associated Press

December 16, 2023 - 10:59 PM

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins stole the show from the Bayou Duo, as Cincinnati made explosive plays and the Vikings couldn't make short-yardage ones.