GAME OF THE WEEK

Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 2 p.m. Saturday: The winner of this game will take over sole possession of first place in the NSIC North Division. Bemidji State (5-2, 3-0 NSIC North) and Minnesota Duluth (6-1, 3-0) each bring a three-game winning streak into the game.

WEEK 8 STORYLINES

• Unbeaten St. John's (6-0), ranked No. 5 in Division III, plays at Gustavus Adolphus (5-1) on Saturday in just its second road game of the season. The Johnnies, who are allowing just 78.2 rushing yards per game, will try to slow down the Gusties, who have rushed for 875 yards in their past two games.

• Minnesota Morris was picked to finish fifth in the UMAC preseason poll. The Cougars (4-3, 3-0 UMAC), who are tied for the conference lead (with Greenville), will play at preseason favorite and two-time defending champion Martin Luther (2-4, 1-1) on Saturday. The Cougars have won four consecutive games — their longest winning streak since 2012.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

J.D. Ekowa, QB, MSU Mankato: The senior from Plainfield, Ill., has passed for 938 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for seven touchdowns. Ekowa was 16-of-20 with four TD passes in a 58-0 victory over Upper Iowa.

Rohee Konde, RB, Gustavus Adolphus: The sophomore from Hopkins rushed for 366 yards in the past two weeks. He rushed for 207 — the most by a Gustie since 2013 — in the Gusties' 33-21 victory over Hamline last Saturday.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Rank in Division III national punting statistics for St. Olaf freshman Tyler Huettel, who is averaging 43.97 yards per punt.

12 Consecutive NSIC North Division titles won or shared by Minnesota Duluth.

14 Consecutive quarters without allowing a point by St. John's, which has outscored its last four opponents, 210-7.

