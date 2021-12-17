Monday, 7:15 p.m. at Soldier Field (Ch. 5 and 100.3-FM)

ABOUT THE BEARS

• The Bears (4-9) blew a 24-14 lead to Green Bay on Monday night, giving up four passing touchdowns to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields also threw a pick-six in the 45-30 loss. Chicago has since isolated 10 players and multiple coaches on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including receiver Allen Robinson and nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

• A once-vaunted Bears defense is allowing 25.5 points per game, which would be its worst finish since the 2014 season. Edge rusher Khalil Mack and linebacker Danny Trevathan are on injured reserve. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks hasn't played since Nov. 8. Linebacker Roquan Smith aggravated a hamstring injury against Green Bay.

• But second-year cornerback Jaylon Johnson has continued to be productive, covering Packers receiver Davante Adams well last week before Green Bay moved its star weapon away from him. Johnson, drafted 50th overall in 2020, has nine deflections, a pick and a forced fumble in 13 starts.

• Running back David Montgomery and receiver Darnell Mooney have been Chicago's top threats on offense. Montgomery leads the Bears with 801 yards from scrimmage despite missing four games to a knee injury earlier this season. Mooney brings speed, with 12 of his 52 catches going for at least 20 yards.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT | QB Justin Fields

• Fields, the 11th overall pick out of Ohio State, has brought his elusive style to the pros. But he's been easy to pin down so far. Entering his 10th start on Monday night, Fields has five touchdowns (one rushing) and 11 turnovers in his past five games. A new blindside blocker entered when rookie Teven Jenkins replaced the injured Jason Peters last week.

• Only three quarterbacks — the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, the Eagles' Jalen Hurts and the Bills' Josh Allen — have more rushing yards than Fields' 385. But most of Fields' 65 carries have come while scrambling on passing plays, according to Pro Football Focus. He's dangerous when a play breaks down, but he isn't featured in many designed runs.

• Fields on challenges of practices being limited to walkthroughs: "Not seeing the play live. You can walk through it, but it's not the same without repping it live. That's the biggest difference, really. Walkthrough reps, that's the only thing you can do, and talk about the play."

• Fields on Jenkins: "Tev wanted to play better than what he did, but of course that being his first game, he's not going to be perfect. I just told him everything will be fine. You just have to look in retrospect. My first start, I had 1 net passing yard. It's going to get better."

COACH SPEAK | Matt Nagy

• Nagy is in his fourth season as Bears head coach with a 32-29 record (.525) in the regular season and 0-2 in two playoff appearances. Last season, he handed off offensive play-calling duties to coordinator Bill Lazor, who has continued to call plays this season.

• But Nagy could be handling offensive play calls and more on Monday night. All three Bears coordinators, including Lazor, tested positive for COVID-19 this week and may not be cleared to coach against the Vikings.

• Nagy, who tested positive for COVID in late October, on preparing without three coordinators: "They have to Zoom [videoconference], which is what I did [in October]. At practice, they're not there. So it just creates a little bit more for you as far as a backup plan, whether that's game day or at practice or meetings. We're not the only team or league going through this."

• Nagy on the team's COVID-related absences piling up: "You got to understand this is the world we live in right now. These are the rules we have to play by. Everybody has to know that any given moment, you got to be ready. It's a next-man-up mentality, not just for players but for coaches, too."