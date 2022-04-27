CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A district judge set $1 million bail Wednesday for a 14-year-old suspect accused of killing Iliana "Lily" Peters, a 10-year-old girl who was found dead Monday morning after visiting her aunt's home here.

In a court hearing in which the male suspect appeared with his attorneys via video, District Attorney Wade Newell described the juvenile making a statement to authorities that his intention was to rape and kill the victim "from the get-go" when he left with her down a trail.

Defense attorneys asked that bail be set at $100,000, but Judge Benjamin Lane set the higher bail suggested by the District Attorney. The judge noted that "this was a serious threat to the community" and there was concern of further threat if the juvenile is no longer in custody.

Attorneys and the judge did not name the suspect — an 8th grader and a lifelong resident of Chippewa County who lives with his mother — or disclose how he knew the victim. He is being detained at a juvenile detention facility.

A second hearing was set for May 5.

Peters' body was found in the woods at 9:15 a.m. Monday near her aunt's home in Chippewa Falls, close to the walking trail at the end of Grove Street and the Leinenkugel's brewery parking lot, police said. It was in roughly the same area where police earlier said that a bike they believe belonged to the girl had been found.

The girl lives about four blocks from her aunt's house. Her father notified police about 9 p.m. Sunday that his daughter was missing.