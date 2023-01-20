The Bad Waitress, the modern diner known for its breakfasts on the corner of 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis, will close "indefinitely" Jan. 29.

Mary and Andy Cohen opened the diner with funky vibes in 2005. Over the years the restaurant has evolved, and in 2017 a second location opened at 700 Central Av. in Northeast. That outpost closed in May 2020.

While restaurants were shut down during the pandemic, The Bad Waitress took the time to refresh the Eat Street space and tackle maintenance until it could return to full service of its beloved pancakes and decadent cocktails.

The announcement of its closure was shared via social media saying, in part, "Being a part of Eat Street and serving the Whittier neighborhood and beyond these last 18 years has been an honor. The strength, spirit, resilience and support of this community will continue to inspire us for years to come, and we are so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve you. We could not have done it without all of you."

The Bad Waitress will close after brunch service on Sunday, Jan. 29; those with gift cards are encouraged to come in and use them up.

Requests for comment were not immediately returned.

The Bad Waitress, 2 E. 26th St., Mpls., 612-872-7575, thebadwaitress.com

Correction: A previous version of this story listed the wrong intersection.