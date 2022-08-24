Airport police are looking for the parents or guardians of a baby found at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport over the weekend.

The girl, thought to be 10 months old, was found at about 9 p.m. Sunday with a woman "in crisis," according to a tweet from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Police believe the woman and the baby arrived at the airport by light rail.

Investigators do not believe the woman is a relative or guardian of the girl. After an "exhaustive investigation," the baby's identity is unknown to authorities.

No children matching the girl's description have been reported missing or abducted, according to the agency.

Anyone with information about the girl's identity or the location and identity of her parents should call 911.