A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a man before dawn this week in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul.

Erick F. Stevens, 26, of St. Paul, was shot about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Edmund Avenue, St. Paul police said. St. Paul Fire Department medics took Stevens to the hospital, where he died, according to police.

The alleged shooter was arrested Thursday in Minneapolis, police said Friday. He has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police have yet to address a motive for the shooting.

There have been 15 homicides this year in St. Paul, according to a Star Tribune database.