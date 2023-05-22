Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

After years of political fights over the future of the former Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant site in Arden Hills, an auction to sell a 62-acre parcel of the site will begin Monday at noon.

The plant site, a World War Two-era arms manufacturer, covers 427 acres in Arden Hills. Contamination from the plant led to the land being declared a Superfund site but pollution has been contained and remediated, according to the federal government.

The property was at the center of the 2022 city elections, when a slate of candidates promising forward motion after years of city-county bickering and stalemates won City Council seats.

The Monday auction for a portion of the site is being run by the U.S. Government Services Administration. The starting bid is $100,000.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.