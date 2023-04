It's Athena Award season. The Athena Award goes to one senior girl at each high school for sports achievements, and the winners are honored at banquets, one for Minneapolis-area athletes and one for St. Paul-area athletes. The St. Paul-area banquet was Wednesday at the St. Paul RiverCentre. The Minneapolis-area banquet will be at 11:15 a.m. May 5 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.

Here are the winners, with the sport or sports they played and their college choice:

Minneapolis area

ANDOVER

• Ella Boerger (golf, hockey, tennis): St. Thomas

ANOKA

• Brooklyn Jones (softball): Minnesota

ARMSTRONG

• Savannah McGowan (basketball, volleyball): Illinois State

BENILDE-ST. MARGARET'S

• Abby Garvin (golf, hockey, soccer): St. Thomas

BLAINE

• Kendall Stadden (football, soccer, track & field): Minnesota

BLAKE

• Sam Broz (hockey, soccer, softball): Brown

BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON

• Megan Lee (cross-country, Nordic skiing, swimming, track and field): Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY

• Isabella Lone (soccer): University of Manitoba

BRECK

• Petra Lyon (Alpine skiing, lacrosse, tennis): Boston College

BURNSVILLE

• Shawna Bruha (basketball, tennis): Minot State

CHAMPLIN PARK

• Paige Kalal (soccer, track and field): Minnesota

CHANHASSEN

• Grace Fogarty (soccer): Minnesota

CHASKA

• Kennedy Sanders (basketball, lacrosse): Colorado

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

• Lilah Bergan (basketball, track and field, volleyball): undecided

COON RAPIDS

• Kennedy Martinson (diving, track and field): Minnesota

COOPER

• Bre Frazier (basketball): undecided

DELASALLE

• Hadley Wartner (swimming): Gustavus

EDEN PRAIRIE

• Annika Anderson (basketball, tennis, track and field): undecided

EDINA

• Uma Corniea hockey, lacrosse): Princeton

ELK RIVER

• Ella Johnson (basketball, track and field, volleyball): Montana State

FRIDLEY

• Amayramy Ruiz Barrios (cross-country, dance, soccer, track and field): Minnesota

HOLY ANGELS

• Kaylee Caron (basketball, softball, volleball): Air Force ROTC

HOPKINS

• Nunu Agara (basketball): Stanford

JORDAN

• Kendra Krueger (cross-country, track and field): Tampa

MAPLE GROVE

• Jordyn Borsch (Nordic skiing, track and field): Notre Dame

MARANATHA CHRISTIAN

• Kyllie Weingart (softball): St. Thomas

MINNEAPOLIS EDISON

• Angela Arroyo Hernandez (badminton, soccer, volleyball): undecided

MINNEAPOLIS HENRY

• Molly Minnema (basketball, cross-country, softball, volleyball): Sioux Falls

MINNEAPOLIS NORTH

• Laniya Harper (volleyball): undecided

MINNEAPOLIS ROOSEVELT

• Ava Maly (basketball, soccer, track and field): Pepperdine

MINNEAPOLIS SOUTH

• Kendra Lynch (soccer, track and field): undecided

MINNEAPOLIS SOUTHWEST

• Virginia Johnson (basketball): Smith

MINNEAPOLIS WASHBURN

• Ana Davis (golf, hockey, soccer): Bowdoin

MINNEHAHA ACADEMY

• Camryn Thurow (basketball, softball, volleyball): Bethel

MINNETONKA

• Ava Lindsay (golf, hockey, tennis): Minnesota

MOUND WESTONKA

• Abigail Hollenstein (basketball, soccer, track and field): undecided

ORONO

• Celia Dahl (hockey, lacrosse, soccer): Endicott

OSSEO

• Tessa Strand (hockey, rugby, softball, tennis): Iowa State

PARK CENTER

• Hailey Eikos (hockey, lacrosse): Vermont

PRIOR LAKE

• Brooke Holmes (hockey, softball): St. Cloud State

PROVIDENCE ACADEMY

• Koralyn Horstman (basketball, softball, tennis): Notre Dame

RICHFIELD

• Grace Anderson (basketball, softball, volleyball): Southwest Minnesota State

ROCKFORD

• Elise Biorn (gymnastics, soccer, track and field): St. Thomas

ROGERS

• Hannah Bruskiewicz (track and field, volleyball): St. Cloud State

SHAKOPEE

• Haley Zelen (swimming, track and field): Wisconsin

SPRING LAKE PARK

• Grace Brandt (gymnastics, track and field): Mary

ST. ANTHONY

• Sierra Halverson (soccer, track and field): undecided

ST. FRANCIS

• Madelyn Johnson (basketball, soccer, strength and conditioning): Wisconsin-River Falls

TOTINO-GRACE

• Molly Vance (cross-country, soccer, track and field): undecided

WACONIA

• Claire Canfield (lacrosse, swimming): undecided

WATERTOWN-MAYER

• Mercedes Burmeister (basketball, soccer): undecided

WAYZATA

• Abbey Nechanicky (basketball, cross-country, track and field): Colorado

ZIMMERMAN

• Hailee Zimpel (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Michigan Tech

St. Paul Area

APPLE VALLEY

• Marie Moran (hockey, lacrosse, soccer): St. Cloud State

CENTENNIAL

• Lauren O'Hara (hockey): Minnesota

CHATFIELD

• Aletta Strande (cross-country, dance, track and field): undecided

CHISAGO LAKES

• Emily Erickson (basketball, golf, tennis): Bethel

CONCORDIA ACADEMY

• Katherine Reinhard (softball, volleyball): undecided

CRETIN-DERHAM HALL

• Anna Stangler (lacrosse, soccer): undecided

EAGAN

• Caitlyn Bumpers (Alpine skiing, soccer, track and field): College of Idaho

EAST RIDGE

• Mikayla McDougall (basketball, volleyball): Wisconsin

EASTVIEW

• Jessica Wilhelm (hockey, lacrosse): Bryant

FARMINGTON

• Jordyn Schmucker (diving): Nebraska

FOREST LAKE

• Jordan Parent (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Northern Michigan

GENTRY ACADEMY

• Cara Sajevic (cross-country, hockey, track): St. Thomas

HASTINGS

• Ava McNamara (swimming): Oakland University

HILL-MURRAY

• Ellah Hause (golf, hockey): St. Thomas

IRONDALE

• Emily Ellingson (cross-country, track and field): undecided

LAKEVILLE NORTH

• Ava Blascziek (volleyball): Temple

LAKEVILLE SOUTH

• Emily Moes (lacrosse, volleyball): California

MAHTOMEDI

• Katelyn Beulke (soccer): South Dakota State

MOUNDS PARK ACADEMY

• Siri Springer (basketball, soccer, softball): Wisconsin-Eau Claire

MOUNDS VIEW

• Taylor Isabel (cross-country, track and field): Minnesota

NEW LIFE ACADEMY

• Samantha Hansen (hockey, soccer, softball): Northwestern (St. Paul)

NORTH BRANCH

• Chloe Lattimore (basketball, volleyball): Minnesota Duluth

NORTH ST. PAUL

• Magnolia Jones (basketball): North Iowa Area Community College

NORTHFIELD

• Sydney Jaynes (volleyball): Tennessee

PARK OF COTTAGE GROVE

• Sydnee Nelson (basketball, lacrosse, soccer): Upper Iowa

RANDOLPH

• Paige Ford (basketball, softball, volleyball): North Central

RED WING

• Sammi Chandler (basketball, cross-country, soccer, track and field): MSU Mankato

ROSEMOUNT

• Jordan Hecht (soccer, track and field): Army

ROSEVILLE

• Hemetii Apet (basketball, cross-country, track and field): undecided

SIMLEY

• Laura Bosin (basketball, soccer, track and field): undecided

SOUTH ST. PAUL

• Sarah Wincentsen (hockey, tennis, track and field): undecided

ST. AGNES

• Maria DiPietro (basketball, softball, volleyball): undecided

ST. CROIX PREP

• Lauryn Schutz (basketball, soccer): Wisconsin-River Falls

ST. PAUL ACADEMY

• Heidi Deuel (hockey, soccer): St. Olaf

ST. PAUL CENTRAL

• Maeve Lindsay (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): undecided

ST. PAUL COMO PARK

• Pah Meh (badminton, soccer, volleyball, wrestling): undecided

ST. PAUL HARDING

• Kyaira Wilson (basketball, track and field, volleyball): MSU Mankato

ST. PAUL HIGHLAND PARK

• Delia Johnson (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Minnesota

ST. PAUL HUMBOLDT

• Makenzy Wilson (basketball, cross-country, track and field): undecided

ST. PAUL JOHNSON

• Anna Lothrop (golf, gymnastics, volleyball): undecided

ST. PAUL WASHINGTON

• Jamya Cusic (basketball, volleyball): Hamline

STILLWATER

• Avery Braunshausen (cross-country, hockey, track and field): Gustavus

TARTAN

• Breonna Methner (basketball, softball, swimming, tennis): St. Mary's

TWO RIVERS

• Ava Warford (gymnastics, tennis, track and field): Minnesota

VISITATION

• Ella Passe (basketball, swimming): undecided

WHITE BEAR LAKE

• Megan Ryan (cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and field): undecided

WOODBURY

• Chloe Carlson (golf, swimming): Creighton