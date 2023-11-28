The Gophers are preparing to have a new starting quarterback in 2024. Athan Kaliakmanis announced Tuesday on the X platform that he will enter the transfer portal when it opens Monday.

Kaliakmanis, a third-year sophomore, started every game this season for the 5-7 Gophers but struggled with consistency all year. He completed 156 of 294 passes for 1,838 yards and 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions. His passer rating of 115.17 ranked 100th among FBS quarterbacks.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, coach P.J. Fleck met with the team's quarterbacks and could not fully commit or fully guarantee who the starting quarterback would be in the 2024 season. Fleck told them he would look into the transfer portal for competition leading into next year.

On Monday, Max Brosmer, a junior at New Hampshire who has entered the transfer portal, announced that he has received a scholarship offer from the Gophers. Brosmer, 6-2 and 221 pounds, passed for an FCS-best 3,464 yards this season, completing 294 of 459 throws (64.1%) with 29 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 57 times for 126 yards and five TDs.

