Introduction: Host Michael Rand knows the Twins are still in relatively good shape after Wednesday, but they missed a great chance to put Cleveland away and continued a disturbing trend in the process. Closer Jhoan Duran, nearly unhittable for the first three months of the season, no longer gives off the feeling of invincibility. The Twins need the dominant version of Duran to return. Plus a big win for the Loons and a big question for the Gophers.

8:00: Wild General Manager Bill Guerin joined Rand at the State Fair on Wednesday to talk about the season ahead and how he spends his down time — which will include a return to the Fair on Thursday to see the Duran Duran concert. He also answered some good questions from the audience at the Star Tribune stage.

33:00: What was your favorite Jalen Reagor moment? I know mine.

