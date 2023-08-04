An appellate court panel on Friday upheld ex-Minneapolis officer Tou Thao's federal convictions for violating the civil rights of George Floyd during his 2020 murder under the knee of a fellow officer.

The three-judge U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals panel concluded that prosecutors supplied sufficient evidence to support convictions on two counts of depriving Floyd's rights under color of law. Charges that Thao failed to intervene in Derek Chauvin's use of unreasonable force and that Thao was "deliberately indifferent to Floyd's medical needs."

Thao was one of four officers — including Chauvin — convicted on both state and federal criminal charges in connection with Floyd's May 2020 death. He is serving a 3½-year federal prison sentence and will be sentenced Monday for a May conviction on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter.

Judge Jonathan Kobes authored Friday's Eighth Circuit opinion, deciding the appeal alongside Judges James Loken and Ralph Erickson. The panel rejected Thao's claims of prosecutorial misconduct, finding that he failed to "meaningfully brief them, even if they were preserved, they were not prejudicial enough to require reversal and a new trial."

"I have the utmost respect for the court but I vehemently disagree with this decision and Mr. Thao will continue to pursue every possible avenue for relief in this case," said Robert Paule, Thao's attorney, Friday afternoon.

Kobes wrote Friday that prosecutors supplied evidence that Thao knew from his training that Chauvin's use of force was unreasonable and that he had a duty to intervene in another officer's use of unreasonable force.

In his appeals, Thao argued that he suggested putting Floyd in a side-recovery position. But Kobes wrote that Thao made the suggestion within the first minute of Floyd's restraint and did not intervene for the remaining eight minutes that Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck.

Of Thao's argument that he thought Floyd was experiencing excited delirium, Kobes pointed to testimony that, under MPD policy, neck restraints are inappropriate once the detainee stops resisting, even when a detainee is experiencing excited delirium.

The Eighth Circuit panel did agree with Senior U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson, who presided over the federal prosecution, that evidence of deliberate indifference was "not overwhelming." But the judges nonetheless concluded that a reasonable jury could find that Thao acted willfully, based on his knowledge and training, by failing to give Floyd medical aid.

Chauvin is serving concurrent sentences of more than 20 years on convictions in state and federal court. As for the other two ex-officers involved, Alexander Kueng is serving more than three years and Thomas Lane is serving three years for their respective state and federal convictions.