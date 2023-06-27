The Duluth outpost of Brian Ingram's 1960s-era Palm Springs-inspired restaurant has closed after a yearlong run in the rotating top of the Radisson Hotel Duluth-Harborview.

"We are bidding farewell to the memorable pop-up appearance of our Apostle Supper Club," Ingram said.

The restaurant, at 505 W. Superior St., opened in May of 2022 with a menu of steaks, deviled eggs and frozen blender drinks that were callbacks to the polyester age. Ingram, who owns Purpose Restaurants with his wife, Sarah, said he knew the restaurant would likely be a short run — they had a one-year agreement with the Radisson.

According to the Radisson's website, a new restaurant with the rather literal name of Harbor 360 will soon open in the space, keeping much of the swinging '60s color scheme, but changing from full service to fast-casual. The downstairs tiki-ish bar will also change. Representatives for the hotel did not immediately returns calls requesting comment.

When the hotel first opened in 1970, its rotating restaurant was a jewel in the region and a fine-dining destination. Generations of diners would enjoy the 72-minute, 360-degree circuit that brings breathtaking views of Hillside, Enger Tower, the Aerial Lift Bridge, Central School and Lakeside. It's a visual, slow-moving feast of the Zenith City.

As for the Ingrams, their Purpose Restaurants just opened a new Hope Breakfast Bar in Eagan and its downtown St. Paul Apostle Supper Club remains an ode to a bygone era.