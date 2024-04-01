Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards went 0-for-8 on three-point shots in Friday's convincing victory at rival Denver and 0-for-5 in Sunday's 109-101 home loss to Chicago.

Does such a shutout — as brief as it is — qualify as a shooting funk?

"Nah," Edwards said after Sunday's loss at Target Center. "They felt good. I thought they were going in. They hit front rim. That just means I got no legs. I have to figure that part out."

Edwards has hit a three-point slump, but he still led his team with 22 points on 9-for-20 shooting overall, 11 rebounds and five assists on Sunday. That's his fourth 20/10/5 game this season and the ninth of his young career.

"Probably just one of those times people go through," Wolves coach Chris Finch said. "Jaden [McDaniels] went through it a little time ago. Naz [Reid] kind of was going through it at the same time. There were a lot of good shots to be had."

When his shots wouldn't fall, Edwards became a playmaker, getting five assists each in those past two games. He also rebounded with purpose.

"There's an emphasis on helping rebound," Edwards said. "I try to get down there and get some."

Don't worry Edwards' 0-for on Friday and Sunday might damage his confidence.

"He has always had it, even before he could back it up, if you will," Finch said. "What I do love about Ant's confidence is: A. It's real. And B. He'll still tell you what he doesn't know. He's still willing to learn and grow and figure it out. … That's what we love about him. That's why he gets better and better all the time."

Veteran point guard Mike Conley isn't worrying, either.

"I don't think I have to say a word to him," Conley said. "You know how confident he is. First thing he says is he's getting right back in the gym. He'll continue to do what he's doing. He has had an awesome year shooting the ball. The last two games aren't going to define who he is as a player.

"He knows that and he's going to keep working and be ready for the next game."

Sunday's loss — and Sacramento's victory over Utah — kept the Wolves from clinching a Western Conference playoff berth; both Denver and Oklahoma City secured playoff spots by winning Sunday. The Wolves' loss also dropped them from first to third place as they seek to earn the conference's top seed with eight regular-season games left.

"It hurts," Edwards said. "Those who give up on us, forget about them. You ain't going to win them all. You're going to lose some games. It just happened to be this one."