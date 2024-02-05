It took a poor second quarter and likely a motivational halftime speech, but the Wolves appear to have gotten back on track.

Following yet another gut-wrenching loss and blown fourth-quarter lead Friday, Minnesota finally exorcised its second-half demons, taking down Houston 111-90 at Target Center on Sunday evening. The Wolves led by only four at the break, but dominated the Rockets in the third and fourth quarters on both ends of the floor.

Anthony Edwards led the way with a monster 22-point third quarter that allowed the Timberwolves to pull away for good. He racked up 32 on the night to go with six rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal. He was aided by double-doubles from Rudy Gobert, who had 17 points, 13 boards and four blocks, and Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 14 and 10.

With the win, Minnesota remained tied with Oklahoma City atop the Western Conference at 35-15. The Timberwolves' fifth win in seven games also clinched All-Star Game coaching honors for Chris Finch and his staff. They'll head to Indy following a four-game road trip, where they'll be joined by All-Star reserves in Edwards and Towns.

The Rockets began the game 3-of-3 from deep, but the Timberwolves quickly sprang back with assistance from Mike Conley. Minnesota's veteran point guard scored five points behind a right-wing three and hook shot layup, then found Jaden McDaniels and Towns for three and threw a lob to Rudy Gobert to give the Wolves a 13-11 lead.

Minnesota's scoring was evenly distributed in the first quarter, as all eight Wolves who entered the game scored. Each player had between two and five points and the Timberwolves led 31-23 after the opening period. They were also incredibly active on defense, ending the first with three steals and showcasing great post defense from Gobert and Naz Reid.

The Wolves' lead ballooned up to as much as 12 in the second, but a stretch of four turnovers in five possessions enabled the visitors to find their way back into the game. With just over a minute left in the half, Houston evened the score at 44 apiece, but a Gobert jam on a feed from Conley gave Minnesota the lead again. Eight second-quarter turnovers made it an ugly-looking period, but the Wolves still took a 48-44 advantage into halftime.

Following a quiet first half in which he shot just 1-of-8 from the floor, Edwards caught fire in the third. The 22-year-old outscored Houston by himself, starting the quarter by tallying 14 points to the Rockets' four. Edwards' tenacity in the paint eventually led to success from deep, as he made four of his five attempts from beyond the arc. By the end of the third, Edwards was up to 28 points — his 22 in the period alone besting the Rockets' 20.

Minnesota held a 16-point advantage into the fourth, and this time they didn't let it slip. The Timberwolves pulled away from the middling Rockets with a 31-26 final quarter, regaining their place atop the Western Conference.