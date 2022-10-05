Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MIAMI - The Timberwolves, playing without Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, defeated the Miami Heat 121-111 on Tuesday night in their preseason opener. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 24 points, reserve Taurean Prince added 19 points.

Towns is recovering from an undisclosed illness, Gobert is resting after playing for France in the EuroBasket tournament.

Edwards was 9-for-15 from the field, 2-for-6 on three-pointers in 23 minutes. He also had three rebounds and three assists.

Prince was among five other Wolves in double figures. Bryn Forbes had 15 points, Jaylen Nowell and Nathan Knight 14 apiece, and Jaden McDaniels 10.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro led the Heat with 22 points each.

The Wolves shot 51.2% (41 for 80) from the field and 39.4% on threes (13 for 33). The Heat fared worse in both those statistical categories, 42.9% (42 for 98) and 28.6 (10 for 35).

Fifteen Heat turnovers led to 25 Minnesota points.

The Wolves shot 47.8% in the first half to open a 64-52 lead.