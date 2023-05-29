Another Day of Statewide Weather Magic

Memorial Day

"Each year in the United States, Americans observe the Federal holiday, Memorial Day, the last Monday in May. It honors and remembers all men and women who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Memorial Day is also a day to remember all loved ones who have passed away. Traditionally on Memorial Day, the flag of the United States of America is raised briskly to the top of the staff then solemnly lowered to the half-staff position where it remains until noon. At noon, it is then raised to full-staff for the remainder of the day. When the flag is at half-staff, the position is in remembrance of the more than one million men and women who gave their lives for their country. Raising the flag at noon signifies the nation lives, that the country is resolved not to let their sacrifice be in vain but to rise up in their honor and continue to fight for liberty and justice for all. In the United States, Memorial Day also traditionally marks the beginning of summer."

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Memorial Day Monday

Memorial Day Monday will be another beautifully warm and sunny weather day with highs warming back into the 80s. If you have outdoor plans through the day or plan on attending any memorial services, there won't be any weather worries. It looks very nice and quiet. Just don't forget the SPF!

Up North Forecast For Memorial Day Monday

Hard to believe that our Memorial Day Weekend has been as nice as it has been already and it will continue again today. Temps will warm into the low/mid 80s with bright sunshine across the state.

Weather Outlook For Memorial Day Monday

Here's the weather outlook across the rest of state on Memorial Day. High temps will warm into the 80s for many locations, which will be nearly +10F to +15F above average for the end of May. Isolated t-showers will be possible in the far northwestern corner of the state near the Red River Valley.

"Typhoon Mawar sets sights on Philippines, Taiwan and Japan after blow to Guam"

"The powerhouse typhoon is the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane as it approaches the northernmost island of the Philippines before turning to the north, continuing its damaging path. Typhoon Mawar, which pounded Guam with destructive winds and flooding downpours earlier this week, is continuing to churn west across the Pacific Ocean and will impact more landmasses in the western Pacific and eastern Asia this week, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Mawar already achieved the status of strongest tropical cyclone on the planet so far this year, and it will remain a powerful storm as it aims for portions of the Philippines, Japan and Taiwan, with more flooding rainfall and strong winds expected this week. As of Sunday afternoon, local time, Mawar was centered across the central Philippine Sea, packing winds equivalent to that of a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale (maximum sustained winds of 111-126 mph, or 178-208 km/h), according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA), which monitors and tracks tropical cyclones in this portion of the western Pacific tropical basin. Mawar peaked at the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane (maximum sustained winds of at least 157 mph, or 252 km/h) on Friday after passing by Guam."

Weather Outlook Through Next Week

Thanks to a large bubble of high pressure stalled over the Great Lakes Region, sunny and mild weather conditions will remain in place across the Upper Midwest through at least Monday. The high pressure system will slowly nudge east after Monday, which will allow more unsettled weather to creep back into the picture throughout most of next week. Daily afternoon thunderstorms will be possible across much of the state with pockets of locally heavy rainfall.

Cape Values Into Next Week

One of the weather parameters that we look at in the summertime is CAPE, which stands for Convective Available Potential Energy. This basically means that if and when surface temperatures get warm enough and air parcels start rising, how much energy is there in the atmosphere to produce thunderstorms. The loop below shows that elevated CAPE values being to creep back into the region PM Tuesday and linger through most of next week. This indicates and weather conditions look to be changing with daily thunderstorms chances across the state next week. Stay tuned!

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of rain will finally return after a very dry stretch. In fact, May 18th was the last measurable precipitation at the MSP Airport and it doesn't look like we'll see any rain potential until Tuesday or Wednesday. that would be an 11 to 12 day stretch of dry weather.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Monday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Monday, May 29th shows another sunny and mild day with highs warming into the lower 80s.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Monday show temps starting in the low/mid 60s in the morning and warming into the low/mid 80s by the afternoon. Skies will generally be sunny with southeasterly wind around 10mph to 20mph at times.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temperatures through the weekend and into early next week show a gradual warming trend with A/C worthy temps next week as we approach the 90F mark, which will be nearly +10F to +15F above average.

Increasing Humidity This Week

Dewpoints will slowly creep back to more uncomfortable levels as we head through the upcoming week. 60F dewpoints tends to be the benchmark for humidity levels. Anything above 60F feels uncomfortable, while anything below that doesn't feel too bad.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for the Twin Cities remains dry through Memorial Day Monday and possibly Tuesday with a gradual trend toward more unsettled skies next week as temps and humidity values creep back to more uncomfortable levels.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows a string a very warm temps in place through the end of May and into early June. Next week looks almost hot with readings approaching the 90F mark - Uffda!

Weather Outlook

A fairly large bubble of high pressure will continue across the Great Lakes through the weekend, which will keep conditions in the Midwest warm and dry. Eventually this bubble of high pressure will move east allowing scattered showers and storms to move into the Midwest and closer to the Twin Cities.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average temperatures settling in across the Pacific Northwest with cooler than average readings across the Central and Northeastern US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather possible across the western half of the nation. We may see drier weather continue in the Midwest/Great Lakes as well.

Another Day of Statewide Weather Magic

By Paul Douglas

May 28 came and went without any flurries in the Twin Cities. Don't laugh - the latest flakes on record at MSP came on May 28, 1965. July is the only month where snow hasn't been reported at an official Minnesota weather station. Yeah, our weather should come with a warning label.

It could be worse: 10" snow fell on Le Mars, Iowa on May 28, 1947. I bet the locals were doing cartwheels.

Our weather-holding-pattern continues, in fact some of yesterday's clouds came from a tropical-looking system thrashing the Carolinas. What a weird and wondrous pattern, with one of the nicest Memorial Day weekends in recent memory.

A few T-storms may drift into the Red River Valley later today, but the rest of Minnesota remains dry with highs in the 80s. If the sun stays out long enough we could hit 90F from Wednesday into Monday of next week. A few late-day instability T-showers bubble up each day, but most of the time will be dry.

May is 3.6F warmer and 1.8"drier than normal, to date, in the Twin Cities.

Extended Forecast

MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Winds: S 10-20. High: 85.

MONDAY NIGHT: More clouds Winds: SSE 5-10. Low: 63.

TUESDAY: Morning sun, few PM T-storms. Winds: S 10-20. High: 84.

WEDNESDAY: Sticky sunshine, late thunder. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 64. High 86.

THURSDAY: Feels like July. Isolated T-storm late. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 64. High 87.

FRIDAY: Dry and muggy most of day. Late storm? Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 65. High 90.

SATURDAY: Sweaty sunshine. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 66. High: 89.

SUNDAY: Hot sunshine, very lake-worthy. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 65. High: 91.

This Day in Weather History

May 29th

1949: An intense downpour dumps over 7 inches of rain at Thief River Falls.

1947: Extremely late season snow falls in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa, and southern Wisconsin. Worthington, MN picks up an inch, while some places in southern Wisconsin receive up to 6 inches.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

May 29th

Average High: 74F (Record: 94F set in 2006 & 2018)

Average Low: 55F (Record: 33F set in 1965)

Record Rainfall: 2.49" set in 1942

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

May 29th

Sunrise: 5:31am

Sunset: 8:49pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 18 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +1 Minute & 36 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 hour & 32 minutes

Moon Phase for May 29th at Midnight

2.7 Days Since First Quarter Moon

National High Temps on Monday

Temperatures on Sunday will be very mild across the northern tier of the nation with highs running above average by nearly +5F to +15F. Meanwhile, weather conditions through the Mid-Atlantic States will remain well below average as a slow moving storm system continues to drop steady rains.

National Weather Monday

The weather outlook on Sunday will be unsettled across the Plains with a few spotty t-storms, some of which could be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall. Areas of rain and thunder will also be possible through the Mid-Atlantic States.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook throughTuesday shows spotty showers and storms developing across the Plains and also in the Southeastern US. There could be a few isolated strong to severe storms here and there, but it won't be too widespread.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation across parts of the Central Plains and also the Southeastern US. A few locations could see 1" to 3" of rain over the next several days, including the Mid-Atlantic States.

Climate Stories

"Farmers prepare for drought after Nasa satellites spot early signs of El Niño event"

"Kelvin waves, a potential precursor of El Niño conditions in the ocean, are moving towards the coast of South America across the equatorial Pacific. Recent sea level data from the US-European Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite indicate the emergence of El Niño in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. The data indicates that Kelvin waves, which are approximately 5-10cm tall and hundreds of miles broad at the ocean's surface, are moving from west to east along the equator towards the west coast of South America. When they form at the equator, Kelvin waves transport heated water from the western Pacific to the eastern Pacific, which is associated with higher sea levels. A series of Kelvin waves beginning in the spring is a well-known indicator of an El Niño, a periodic climate phenomenon that can influence global weather patterns."

"How to sleep in the heat, as summer weather finally arrives"

"Summer heatwaves are on the way, with temperatures predicted to jump into the mid-twenties this weekend and beyond. As lovely as this sounds though, as many of us have experienced year after year, sleeping in the heat can be challenging. So, why is sleeping harder when it's hot? "Our bodies need to cool down in order to sleep" explains Theresa Schnorbach, psychologist and Emma sleep scientist. "As everyone's bodies are acclimatised to different environments, there's no hard and fast rule as to what temperature your bedroom should be, but it is recommended that your sleep environment be comfortably cool – usually this means between 15.5-19°C. If we are too warm, our core temperature is unable to drop, making it more difficult to fall asleep and causing sleep disturbances," Schnorbach adds. So, how can you boost your sleep quality during summer heatwaves?"

"Heat wave and black out would hospitalize half of Phoenix residents"

"Half of Phoenix residents would need emergency medical attention if a multiday blackout were to coincide with a heat wave, a new study revealed. Why it matters: Heat waves are deadly even when people have access to air conditioning. Combine extreme temperatures with a blackout and the heat-related death rate would spike by 700%, according to the report published this month in Environmental Science & Technology. State of play: U.S. electrical grid failures increased 150% between 2016 and 2021, and most often occurred during the summer, when elevated electricity demand collides with heat, wildfires and storms, the study authors found. Meanwhile, human-caused climate change has resulted in more frequent and severe heat waves in the U.S. and beyond. What they did: Researchers modeled how today's population and infrastructure would tolerate a heat wave like the one Phoenix experienced in 2006 — when afternoon temperatures averaged 113 degrees for five straight days — and an electrical blackout happened simultaneously. What they found: It may seem counterintuitive, but Phoenix residents aren't well-equipped to handle prolonged, extreme heat because of our reliance on air-conditioning, lead author Brian Stone Jr. tells us. He's an environmental planning professor at Georgia Institute of Technology. The tremendous temperature swing we'd experience from our air-conditioned normal in the 70s to an extreme of 113 would stress our bodies in a way that could lead to heat illness or worse, he said."

