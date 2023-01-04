Another 3-5" Snow Expected Today

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY

WHAT... Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

WHEN...Until to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Weather Outlook

Areas of snow will continue through Wednesday across the region with additional accumulations likely. The snow won't be as intense as it was during the day Tuesday, but it will certainly be steady and last long enough to pick up some additional accumulations.

Snowfall Potential

Additional snowfall amounts from 12AM Wednesday to 6AM Thursday show an additional 3" to 6" across eastern parts of Minnesota into Western Wisconsin.

Southern Severe Threat Wednesday

According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, there is an Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms across parts of the Gulf Coast States, where large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes will be possible again on Wednesday.

Heavy Rainfall in the Southern US

Areas of heavy rainfall will continue through midweek, where some 2" to 4" + amounts could cause localized flooding in spots.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Wednesday

The Twin Cities on Wednesday, January 4th will be a little warmer with temps warming into the low/mid 30s with areas of steady light snow continuing through much of the day. Snow accumulations will be possible with the greatest amounts across eastern Minnesota into Western Wisconsin.

Weather Outlook on Wednesday

Temps across the region on Wednesday will still be warmer than normal with readings running nearly +5F to +10F above average. Highs across much of Minnesota will be in the 20s and 30s with teens closer to North Dakota. Light snow and additional accumulations will be likely.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The weather outlook through the day Wednesday will be a little snowy through much of the day with lingering light snow continuing. Temperatures will range from the low-mid 30s with northeasterly winds around 20mph to 25mph through the day as well.

Hourly Feels Like Temps

Feels like temps through the day Wednesday will be in the low/mid 20s throughout much of the days as well.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis through the upcoming week shows above average temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. However, a brief cold spell moves in late week and into the weekend with readings running nearly -5F to -10F below average.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook though the first full week of 2023 shows lingering light snow on Wednesday with cooler temps late week and into the weekend ahead. However, back to near average readings move back in early next week.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next several days shows warmer than average temperatures continuing through about midweek before cooler than average temps arrive late week and into the weekend ahead. A gradual warming trend gets us back to average or above average again next week.

850mb Temperature Anomaly

After a brief cool spell post storm later this week. It appears that warmer than average weather returns as we head into next week. At this point, we don't have anything Arctic moving in. Stay tuned...

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average temperatures across much of the nation, especially in the Central US during the middle part of the month.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across the Western US and especially in California.

Another 3-5" Snow Expected Today

By Paul Douglas

It's time for a public apology to Belinda. I'm really sorry about the "backyard weather" thing. It was a joke. I never thought management would take me seriously. My bad.

And when you see Mike Seidel show up, you know you're about to get blasted by Mother Nature. A classmate of mine, Mike has spent 31 years at The Weather Channel. 24,562 weather live shots around the USA! But who's counting. I'd love to have your frequent flier miles, Mike. Keep it going.

Mike is in town again today tracking a stalled storm, one that may squeeze out an additional 3-5" before tapering tonight. It turns out my forecast of 6-10" may have been a little conservative. Some spots may wind up with 10-12"of perfect powder. Travel will be a white-knuckle slog again today, but road conditions improve Thursday. Highs hold in the teens late week but I see more 20s and a few 30s next week as a relatively mild, Pacific flow continues. No polar air, nothing subzero in sight.

Oh did I mention I'm doing the weather INDOORS today? Yippee!

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: 3-5" snow. Totals: 7-11". Winds: NE 10-20. High: 32.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Light snow. New snow: Less than 1". Winds: NNE 5-10. Low: 26.

THURSDAY: Flurries taper, slow clearing. Winds: NW 8-13. High: 29.

FRIDAY: Peeks of sun, feels like January. Winds: W 3-8. Wake-up: 6. High: 16.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and brisk. Winds: N 7-12. Wake-up: 6. High: 15.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds, still nippy. Winds: SW 7-12. Wake-up: 0. High: 17.

MONDAY: Some sun, back to "average" temps. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 12. High: 24.

TUESDAY: Slight warming trend (for January). Winds: SW 7-12. Wake-up: 20. High: 31.

This Day in Weather History

January 4th

1981: Air cold enough to freeze a mercury thermometer pours into Minnesota. Tower hits 45 below zero.

1971: A snowstorm moves through the Upper Midwest. Winona gets over 14 inches.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

January 4th

Average High: 24F (Record: 47F set in 2019)

Average Low: 10F (Record: -32F set in 1884)

Record Rainfall: 0.57" set in 1997

Record Snowfall: 3.2" set in 1910

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

January 4th

Sunrise: 7:50am

Sunset: 4:45pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 54 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +1 Minutes & 2 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 8 minutes

Moon Phase for January 4th at Midnight

1.7 Days Until Full "Wolf" Moon

"January 6th (5:08 p.m. CST) - Throughout cold January nights, the howling of wolves could be heard around villages in both Europe and America, so the January Full Moon became widely known as the Wolf Moon. Alternative Names: Chinese: Holiday Moon; Celtic: Quiet Moon; Cherokee: Cold Moon; Southern Hemisphere: Hay Moon, Buck Moon, Thunder Moon, Mead Moon"

National High Temps on Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday shows much warmer than average temperatures across the eastern half of the nation. Cooler than average temperatures will be found across parts of the Western US.

Record Warmth on Wednesday

Well above average temperatures will be in place across much of the Eastern US, but it'll be warm enough for a few record highs across the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic States and into the Southeastern US.

National Weather Outlook Wednesday

The weather outlook for Wednesday shows an intense area of low pressure wrapping up over the Midwest with areas of accumulating snow. Areas of icing and mixed precipitation will be possible in the Great Lakes with widespread showers and storms in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern US, some of which could be strong to severe. Meanwhile, another surge of heavy Pacific moisture will move into the Western US with additional flooding possible.

National Weather Outlook

An intense area of low pressure will be in place across the Central US and Eastern US through the midweek time frame. Areas of heavy snow will linger across the Midwest and Great Lakes, while strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall will be found in Southeastern US. Meanwhile, another surge of heavy precipitation will be in the Western US with more flooding rains and heavy mountain snow.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation across parts of the Eastern and Southeastern US. However, the Heaviest will be found along the West Coast and especially in California, where several near a foot of liquid maybe possible for some.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), heavy snow will continue across the Western US, while the heavier snow in the Midwest will begin to wind down.

Climate Stories

"2022 Was A Year Of Record-Breaking Extreme Weather Events"

"2022 was a year in which multiple records for extreme weather events were broken as the impact of climate change becomes more devastating and more dramatic. Across every continent, the changing climate led to more frequent and severe storms, heatwaves, droughts, and other extreme weather events, which wreaked life-changing devastation on people, infrastructure, and ecosystems. Monsoonal rainfall in Pakistan From June to August, in Pakistan monsoon rainfall caused flash floods and landslides as rivers and glacial lakes overflowed. The floods destroyed 1.7 million peoples homes and caused over 32 million to become internally displaced. Over 1,700 people were killed. The extreme floods submerged 1/3 of the country and wreaked havoc on its infrastructure. The World Bank estimates total damages exceeded $14.9 billion. Around $16.3 billion will be needed for reconstruction and rehabilitation."

See more from Forbes HERE:

"Warmer weather leads to more shootings across the United States, study confirms"

"The United States has a long and bloody history of gun violence that seems to get worse when the sun is shining. Now, a new study by Boston researchers has found a clear association between warmer weather and firearm violence in 100 of the country's most populated cities. Heat-related shootings could be an underrated but deadly nationwide problem, the experts suggest. "Our study provides strong evidence that daily temperature plays a meaningful role in gun violence fluctuations," says senior author Jonathan Jay, assistant professor of community health sciences at Boston University School of Public Medicine, in a media release. "Even though some regions showed larger or smaller effects, the general pattern is remarkably consistent across cities."

See more from Study Finds HERE:

"The World's Best Terrible Weather App"

"Farewell to Dark Sky, which didn't keep us dry, but forever changed the way we get our forecasts. Indeed, Dark Sky's big innovation wasn't simply that its map was gorgeous and user-friendly: The radar map was the forecast. Instead of pulling information about air pressure and humidity and temperature and calculating all of the messy variables that contribute to the weather—a multi-hundred-billion-dollars-a-year international enterprise of satellites, weather stations, balloons, buoys, and an army of scientists working in tandem around the world (see Blum's book)—Dark Sky simply monitored changes to the shape, size, speed, and direction of shapes on a radar map and fast-forwarded those images. "It wasn't meteorology," Blum said. "It was just graphics practice."

See more from Slate HERE:

